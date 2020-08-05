Staggs, Fifita set for Rabbitohs in NRL

Kotoni Staggs led his cheering teammates onto the field at Brisbane training on Wednesday moments after his coach Anthony Seibold declared the revenge porn target "had done nothing wrong" and was free to play in Friday's NRL clash with South Sydney.

Seibold said the Broncos centre was interviewed by the NRL's integrity unit on Wednesday morning after a sensitive video was released online without his consent on Tuesday.

It's understood police are speaking to the person who released the video and could press charges given non-consensual sharing of personal images online is a criminal offence.

But Seibold was satisfied the 21-year-old was in the clear, something his teammates celebrated with a rousing cheer as they ran onto the field on Wednesday.

"It's really challenging, but I don't want to draw attention to the case, I don't think it's the right thing to do," the coach said.

"Kotoni's welfare is at the forefront of what we're trying to do ... my understanding is that there's nothing that Kotoni's done wrong."'

Seibold's date with his former club South Sydney and former Brisbane coach Wayne Bennett will also mark the return from injury of David Fifita, while Matt Lodge (bone bruising in knee) has been named in the squad but not in the 17 as he attempts to prove his fitness.

Gold Coast-bound Fifita will add his game-breaking ability to a battling side that has also welcomed Staggs and hooker Jake Turpin in recent weeks.

Brisbane are 3-9, sitting second-last and effectively out of the finals equation after a horror return from the competition's shutdown.

"He's a big inclusion, a really talented player who adds some energy and intent, but I think Kotoni and Jake have done the same thing," Seibold said of the backrower.

"They've made us a better team and as they slowly come back we've shown some improved performances."

The coach said playmaker Anthony Milford could miss up to six weeks after injuring his hamstring on Monday, leaving Tom Dearden and Brodie Croft to guide the team.

"Tom will play in the seven, so he'll get us around the park and it gives Brodie a chance to play what he sees and ... I expect to see him play well on Friday night," Seibold said.