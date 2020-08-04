AAP Rugby

Michael Morgan’s NRL return hinges on baby

By AAP Newswire

Michael Morgan. - AAP

1 of 1

Skipper Michael Morgan is fit to return for North Queensland but is no certainty to play against Gold Coast on Sunday with his wife due to give birth.

Morgan has been named at halfback after missing the past 10 games following shoulder surgery during the COVID-19 enforced break.

But interim coach Josh Hannay said while they hoped the star playmaker lined up in the match on the Gold Coast at Cbus Super Stadium, it was out of his control.

His wife Brianna is due with their first baby, a girl.

Hannay said that Jake Clifford was on stand-by should Morgan not be able to travel.

"I'm pretty good as a coach, but I can't control when she does give birth to the little one, as much as I'd like to be able to," Hannay said on Tuesday.

"Jake Clifford's in the squad and he'll just come straight in there."

The Cowboys have missed Morgan's experience and game management; crucial in their two-point loss to Canberra last round.

Too often they opted to kick ineffectively midway through the tackle count.

"He will give us a lot there," Hannay said.

"Our young guys have been doing their best and I've been really happy with them for the most part, but it's going to be great to have Michael back out there.

"That calming influence that he has and that experience that he has to know the right play at the right time."

Morgan will partner Ben Hampton in the halves, with Hannay a fan of the utility back.

"I thought Ben really came to the contest and his kicking game was astute and he brought other people into the game and I love his competitive nature," Hannay said.

The Cowboys will also welcome back centre Tom Opacic and suspended forward Josh McGuire.

Meanwhile, Hannay said he hadn't seen comments by Warriors interim coach Todd Payten saying he wanted the Cowboys coaching job but made it clear he was up for a fight to hold on to the role permanently.

"My intention over the next 10 weeks is to make the decision a really easy one for the club," Hannay said.

"They are going to have to go through a process but I see myself in a position where I can make the final call a really easy one for them."

Latest articles

Rugby

Dragons drop Norman to arrest NRL slump

St George Illawarra have dropped half Corey Norman for Thursday night’s NRL match against Sydney Roosters.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Michael Morgan’s NRL return hinges on baby

Michael Morgan’s long-awaited return for North Queensland against Gold Coast hinges on the birth of his first child, who is due any day.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Maloney’s voice still in Cleary’s NRL mind

Nathan Cleary is revelling in his role as Penrith’s chief playmaker but he says the influence of James Maloney is a big part of his career-best NRL form.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Raiders edge Cowboys in NRL arm wrestle

Canberra have held on for a 14-12 win over North Queensland in a NRL thriller in Townsville, with both teams scoring two tries.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Klemmer fined for NRL hair-pulling act

North Queensland’s Josh McGuire will miss one NRL game after for contrary conduct, while Newcastle’s David Klemmer’ has been fined for hair pulling.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

NRL gets tick of approval from Queensland

The NRL has received confirmation from the Queensland Government that its exemption to fly in and out of the state will continue despite border closures.

AAP Newswire