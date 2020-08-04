AAP Rugby

NRL investigate Staggs revenge porn video

By AAP Newswire

Brisbane Broncos' Kotoni Staggs - AAP

Brisbane centre Kotoni Staggs is at the centre of an apparent revenge porn scandal after a sensitive video was released of him online without his consent.

It's understood police are speaking to the person who released the video on Tuesday and they could face charges.

An NRL official said the Integrity Unit was aware of the matter.

It's understood Staggs, 21, will be interviewed by the Integrity Unit within the next 24 hours, although it is unlikely he will face any repercussions from the NRL.

The non-consensual sharing of personal images online is a criminal offence in Australia and is considered image-based sexual abuse.

In a statement, the Broncos confirmed they had contacted the NRL Integrity Unit.

"The Brisbane Broncos have been made aware of a video recording involving Kotoni Staggs being circulated on social media," the statement read.

"The video is of a highly personal nature and has been released without his consent.

"The club is working closely with the NRL Integrity Unit, having alerted it as soon as becoming aware of the issue."

The revelations come as the Broncos prepare to face South Sydney in a grudge match at ANZ Stadium in Sydney on Friday night.

In a miserable season for the Broncos, Staggs has been a shining light for the side and was one of the best on the field in Friday's loss to Cronulla.

