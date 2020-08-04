AAP Rugby

Brumbies happy at Super AU halfway mark

By AAP Newswire

Brumbies players celebrate v Queensland Reds - AAP

1 of 1

Brumbies fullback Tom Banks is predicting a tougher back end to Super Rugby AU after the ladder leaders reached the halfway point unbeaten.

They edged Queensland Reds with a penalty after fulltime last round to maintain their winning streak.

The Brumbies seven points clear of the Reds on the ladder, while Melbourne Rebels are a point further back in third.

Before their return encounter with the Rebels on Friday night at Leichhardt Oval, Banks said beating the other four Australian teams had given them confidence they could go all the way to the title.

"Obviously a lot of confidence," said Banks, when asked what they'd taken from their record.

"We probably haven't played our best footy yet so looking at the second round of this competition we're going to try to find some more attacking shape and really try to put some good phases together so we can build towards the finals."

In their first meeting in round one in early July, the Brumbies accounted for Melbourne 32-26 and with the Rebels finding more rhythm since then Banks - who is looking to add to his four Wallabies caps this year - expected an even tighter affair.

With Melbourne having played two Super Time matches in their four games, Banks said his team would have to scrap until the final whistle.

"Every time we play them it's a really, really physical game and we know they're going to bring that so it's about stepping up and aiming up physically to stop their go-forward," he said.

"It starts with their forward pack - they've got some really strong ball carriers so we need to nullify that and then in the backs, Matt Toomua is playing some really good footy testing out the opposition backline so we're going to have our hands full."

Latest articles

News

Greater Shepparton wedding celebrants forced to conduct funerals

Greater Shepparton celebrants say organising weddings around coronavirus restrictions is harder than playing Chinese Checkers, with some couples being forced to postpone as many as four times. Mooroopna marriage celebrant Jennifer Broadbent has had...

Spencer Fowler Steen
News

Dressed for success, Sirius College kids celebrate 100 days of learning

There was something afoot at Sirius College last Thursday. A sight to behold, Foundation (Prep) students donned their best golden oldie get-ups as a symbol of their wisdom, having completed 100 days of learning.

Liam Nash
News

Shepparton region braces for cold snap

Greater Shepparton residents are being encouraged to get out their winter woollies as the cold weather is expected to stick around for the rest of this week. Bureau of Meteorology senior forecaster Tom Fejes said the cold snap was unusual for August...

Morgan Dyer

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Raiders edge Cowboys in NRL arm wrestle

Canberra have held on for a 14-12 win over North Queensland in a NRL thriller in Townsville, with both teams scoring two tries.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Klemmer fined for NRL hair-pulling act

North Queensland’s Josh McGuire will miss one NRL game after for contrary conduct, while Newcastle’s David Klemmer’ has been fined for hair pulling.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

NRL gets tick of approval from Queensland

The NRL has received confirmation from the Queensland Government that its exemption to fly in and out of the state will continue despite border closures.

AAP Newswire