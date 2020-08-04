AAP Rugby

Broncos lose Milford for at least a month

By AAP Newswire

Brisbane Broncos' Anthony Milford - AAP

1 of 1

Brisbane's Anthony Milford has been ruled out for at least a month after suffering a grade two hamstring tear at NRL training on Monday.

The maligned five-eighth has battled with form this season but his injury will come as a blow for the Broncos before their grudge match with South Sydney on Friday night.

Milford left training early on Monday clutching his hamstring and scans on Tuesday revealed a tear.

It comes amid calls for coach Anthony Seibold to dump the underperforming star after the Broncos last week lost their ninth game from their past 10.

"It's unfortunate but as a result we expect Anthony to be out of action for at least the next month," Broncos Head of Performance Paul Devlin said.

"He will start rehabilitation in coming days and will build his strength back up before commencing his return to run program."

Injuries have cruelled Brisbane this season with regulars Matt Lodge, Alex Glenn, David Fifita, Brodie Croft and Corey Oates all sidelined at various points.

Fifita is set to make his return to the field for the first time since round two on Friday night, while Croft is expected to be named alongside Tom Dearden in the halves.

Latest articles

News

Greater Shepparton wedding celebrants forced to conduct funerals

Greater Shepparton celebrants say organising weddings around coronavirus restrictions is harder than playing Chinese Checkers, with some couples being forced to postpone as many as four times. Mooroopna marriage celebrant Jennifer Broadbent has had...

Spencer Fowler Steen
News

Dressed for success, Sirius College kids celebrate 100 days of learning

There was something afoot at Sirius College last Thursday. A sight to behold, Foundation (Prep) students donned their best golden oldie get-ups as a symbol of their wisdom, having completed 100 days of learning.

Liam Nash
News

Shepparton region braces for cold snap

Greater Shepparton residents are being encouraged to get out their winter woollies as the cold weather is expected to stick around for the rest of this week. Bureau of Meteorology senior forecaster Tom Fejes said the cold snap was unusual for August...

Morgan Dyer

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Raiders edge Cowboys in NRL arm wrestle

Canberra have held on for a 14-12 win over North Queensland in a NRL thriller in Townsville, with both teams scoring two tries.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Klemmer fined for NRL hair-pulling act

North Queensland’s Josh McGuire will miss one NRL game after for contrary conduct, while Newcastle’s David Klemmer’ has been fined for hair pulling.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

NRL gets tick of approval from Queensland

The NRL has received confirmation from the Queensland Government that its exemption to fly in and out of the state will continue despite border closures.

AAP Newswire