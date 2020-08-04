AAP Rugby

Warriors confirm Green switch to Knights

By AAP Newswire

Blake Green - AAP

1 of 1

Warriors wantaway Blake Green could turn out for Newcastle on Saturday against Canterbury after being granted an immediate release by the New Zealand NRL club.

Green will be reunited at the Knights with coach Adam O'Brien, with the pair working together for two years in 2015-16 while at Melbourne.

Slotting into the halves, Green's recruitment could allow Kurt Mann to move to hooker where Newcastle have an injury crisis with three players out for the season.

Newcastle will be 33-year-old Green's seventh NRL club, while he also spent four years in the Super League.

Warriors chief executive Cameron George confirmed the release, saying Green had informed his teammates of his departure early on Tuesday.

Given the club had told Green he wasn't required beyond 2020, George said they needed to allow him to take up the Knights offer as it could provide a future for him.

"Blake has requested through his manager for a release and that's been granted immediately," George said on Tuesday.

"He's a champion person and has been a great player for a long time and in recent years for our club.

"This decision with Blake heading off today might provide him with a further opportunity in the future ... we wish him all the best."

Latest articles

News

Shepparton businesses face ruin in second COVID-19 shutdowns

Shepparton’s leaders fear business will suffer long-term financial ruin as the region faces a second round of stage three COVID-19 restrictions from 11.59 pm Wednesday. But there are safety nets available — businesses in regional...

Madi Chwasta
News

Furphy Award Youth Poetry winner

On July 25, winners of the revamped 2020 Furphy Literary Awards were announced after more than 1000 entries were received from across Australia and overseas. Over the next few weeks, The News will publish the winners in the youth and junior short...

John Lewis
News

All aboard the mooving train

Train travellers to Melbourne will now be greeted by Family at Shepparton Railway Station. The aptly named Moooving Art cow painted by artist Ross Morgan is the newest addition to the recently completed waiting room. It’s the third Moooving Art cow...

James Bennett

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Raiders edge Cowboys in NRL arm wrestle

Canberra have held on for a 14-12 win over North Queensland in a NRL thriller in Townsville, with both teams scoring two tries.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Klemmer fined for NRL hair-pulling act

North Queensland’s Josh McGuire will miss one NRL game after for contrary conduct, while Newcastle’s David Klemmer’ has been fined for hair pulling.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

NRL gets tick of approval from Queensland

The NRL has received confirmation from the Queensland Government that its exemption to fly in and out of the state will continue despite border closures.

AAP Newswire