Green to partner Pearce in Knights’ halves

Newcastle coach Adam O'Brien says Blake Green will be the perfect foil for Mitchell Pearce when he joins the NRL club from the Warriors this week.

The wantaway half could turn out for the injury-struck Knights on Saturday against Wests Tigers after being granted an immediate release by the Warriors.

The addition of Green comes at a crucial time for Newcastle who are sitting seventh on the ladder as they bid to make the finals for the first time since 2013.

Green will be reunited with O'Brien, with the pair working together in 2015 and 2016 while at Melbourne.

"I've previously worked with Blake, know the family well and he's only going to complement us," O'Brien said on Tuesday.

"Further to that, I know he and Mitchell Pearce will complement each other.

"They share a lot of similar traits. They are educators and fiercely competitive.

"I have a responsibility to the players who are working their backsides off to keep fighting every day and give ourselves the best chance to win.

"We also have a responsibility to our supporters, sponsors and town to compete each week and strive for success.

"Blake's arrival helps us continue our fight and it's something he's excited to be part of."

Slotting into the halves, Green's recruitment could allow Kurt Mann to shift to hooker where Newcastle have an injury crisis with three rakes out for the season.

The Knights will be 33-year-old Green's seventh NRL club, while he also spent four years in the Super League.

Green joined the Warriors after he was let go by Manly in late 2017, as the Sea Eagles chased the signature of Pearce - who instead joined Newcastle after his exit from the Sydney Roosters.

Warriors chief executive Cameron George confirmed the release of Green, saying the veteran had informed his teammates of his departure early on Tuesday.

Given the club had told Green he wasn't required beyond 2020, George said they needed to allow him to take up the Knights offer as it could provide a future for him.

"Blake has requested through his manager for a release and that's been granted immediately," George said on Tuesday.

"He's a champion person and has been a great player for a long time and in recent years for our club.

"This decision with Blake heading off today might provide him with a further opportunity in the future ... we wish him all the best."

