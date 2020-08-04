AAP Rugby

Storm land Leutele for NRL season

By AAP Newswire

Ricky Leutele - AAP

1 of 1

Melbourne have signed NRL premiership winner Ricky Leutele for the remainder of the 2020 season after he was granted an exemption by the league to hold two contracts.

The 30-year-old centre was left stranded in the UK after the withdrawal of Toronto from the Super League competition, and the Storm jumped through hoops to secure his signature.

Leutele's plan to join Storm for the remainder of the season was originally knocked back by the NRL, but they have since reconsidered.

When a path was cleared for the Sydney Roosters to sign superstar Sonny Bill Williams, an exemption was then granted for Leutele to join the Storm for the rest of the season.

Leutele and his family will enter a mandatory two-week quarantine before joining the Melbourne camp on the Sunshine Coast, filling the final spot on their 30-man roster.

Ironically, Leutele has a long history of rivalry with the Storm.

He was part of the Cronulla side that defeated Melbourne 14-12 for the 2016 NRL premiership and his final match in the competition was against Storm in the 2018 preliminary finals.

Injuries to Paul Momirovski, Marion Seve and Brenko Lee have stretched Melbourne's depth in the backline, but Leutele will be a huge boost to the side.

The Samoan international played 129 NRL games for the Sharks, as well as 27 matches for the Wolfpack.

"He'll be a welcome addition. We had one more spot in our 30 and we've basically been waiting to see what position will fill that in," Storm general manager of fooball Frank Ponissi told WWOS radio.

"Just the last two weeks we've had every centre in the club injured, with Paul Momirovski being the most serious.

"We just thought that's a position with our outside backs where we need a bit of strength."

Latest articles

News

Shepparton businesses face ruin in second COVID-19 shutdowns

Shepparton’s leaders fear business will suffer long-term financial ruin as the region faces a second round of stage three COVID-19 restrictions from 11.59 pm Wednesday. But there are safety nets available — businesses in regional...

Madi Chwasta
News

Furphy Award Youth Poetry winner

On July 25, winners of the revamped 2020 Furphy Literary Awards were announced after more than 1000 entries were received from across Australia and overseas. Over the next few weeks, The News will publish the winners in the youth and junior short...

John Lewis
News

All aboard the mooving train

Train travellers to Melbourne will now be greeted by Family at Shepparton Railway Station. The aptly named Moooving Art cow painted by artist Ross Morgan is the newest addition to the recently completed waiting room. It’s the third Moooving Art cow...

James Bennett

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Raiders edge Cowboys in NRL arm wrestle

Canberra have held on for a 14-12 win over North Queensland in a NRL thriller in Townsville, with both teams scoring two tries.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Klemmer fined for NRL hair-pulling act

North Queensland’s Josh McGuire will miss one NRL game after for contrary conduct, while Newcastle’s David Klemmer’ has been fined for hair pulling.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

NRL gets tick of approval from Queensland

The NRL has received confirmation from the Queensland Government that its exemption to fly in and out of the state will continue despite border closures.

AAP Newswire