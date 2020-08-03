AAP Rugby

Storm set to confirm Leutele NRL signing

By AAP Newswire

Ricky Leutele is expected to join NRL club Melbourne. - AAP

1 of 1

Melbourne Storm are poised to announce the signing of NRL premiership-winning centre Ricky Leutele.

The 30-year-old had been left stranded after his club Toronto Wolfpack was forced to pull out of this year's Super League competition because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The same situation led to superstar Sonny Bill Williams returning to the Sydney Roosters.

Leutele's plan to join the Storm for the rest of the NRL season was initially knocked back by the governing body, which has since reconsidered its position.

Storm general manager of football Frank Ponissi hopes the club can confirm the signing as soon as Tuesday.

"There's just a few little things to finalise there but we're very hopeful that we can get that done overnight," Ponissi told WWOS radio.

"He'll be a welcome addition. We had one more spot in our 30 and we've basically been waiting to see what position will fill that in.

"Just the last two weeks we've had every centre in the club injured, with Paul Momirovski being the most serious.

"We just thought that's a position with our outside backs where we need a bit of strength."

Leutele played 129 games for Cronulla, scoring 30 tries, and was a regular figure in the club's 2016 premiership-winning team.

He also played six Tests for Samoa.

Latest articles

News

All aboard the mooving train

Train travellers to Melbourne will now be greeted by Family at Shepparton Railway Station. The aptly named Moooving Art cow painted by artist Ross Morgan is the newest addition to the recently completed waiting room. It’s the third Moooving Art cow...

James Bennett
News

Fast rail from Melbourne to Shepparton hopeful

More than a dozen regional councils met on Monday to discuss a fast rail project connecting Melbourne with regional centres such as Shepparton. The news comes after a recent report showed the rail project would would unlock more jobs and stimulate...

Spencer Fowler Steen
News

Merrigum mask-making family raises money for rare disorder

In just 48 hours, a Merrigum family has turned more than 2 km of cotton thread and 40 m of material into 300 masks to raise money and awareness for a debilitating medical condition. It’s a condition so rare there are no Australian...

Spencer Fowler Steen

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Raiders edge Cowboys in NRL arm wrestle

Canberra have held on for a 14-12 win over North Queensland in a NRL thriller in Townsville, with both teams scoring two tries.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Klemmer fined for NRL hair-pulling act

North Queensland’s Josh McGuire will miss one NRL game after for contrary conduct, while Newcastle’s David Klemmer’ has been fined for hair pulling.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

NRL gets tick of approval from Queensland

The NRL has received confirmation from the Queensland Government that its exemption to fly in and out of the state will continue despite border closures.

AAP Newswire