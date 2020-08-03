Reds focus on discipline rather than Tahs

Queensland will spend more time this week looking in the mirror than at their next Super Rugby AU opponents NSW Waratahs after their heart-breaking loss last round.

The Reds looked like they would inflict the Brumbies' first loss of the season before conceding a penalty after fulltime, which Mack Hansen slotted for a 22-20 victory.

Before their clash with the Waratah on Saturday night at the SCG, Queensland skipper Liam Wright says they were their own worst enemy against the Brumbies, incurring a 12-7 penalty count.

"Our discipline was a big factor throughout the game," Wright said on Monday.

"We knew that their game plan would be to get penalties, go to a lineout and go to their maul which they did and our defence held really strong, which was a positive, but we didn't restrict their game plan."

In addition to ill-discipline, the Reds were let down by their lineout as they lost five including one in the dying minutes to hand over critical possession.

The Waratahs impressed in that area in their round three clash with the Brumbies, putting Wright on high alert.

"That plagued us earlier in the season and it cost us in crucial moments - we had a must-win ball at the end which we lost and it gave them another opportunity to win the game," Wright said.

"The Waratahs took apart the Brumbies with their lineout and set-piece so it's a part of their game they're really strong at and we're going to have to fix up."

The Reds defeated NSW 32-26 in their Super Rugby AU round one encounter and Wright said they would revisit the match this week, but that most attention would be inward.

"The focus will be on ourselves as it's been more us shooting ourselves in the foot so it be will be on our game and our discipline," he said.