AAP Rugby

Knight charged for attack on kicker’s legs

By AAP Newswire

Newcastle's Pasami Saulo - AAP

1 of 1

The NRL have come down hard on Newcastle youngster Pasami Saulo issuing him with a potential three-game ban for attacking the legs of Melbourne's Jahrome Hughes.

Saulo was sent to the sin bin in the Knights' loss to the Storm, after he threw his body into Hughes' legs as the halfback kicked the ball.

Both players stayed on the ground in pain after the hit, with Knights legend Andrew Johns among those to label the hit dangerous.

Saulo has been charged with grade-three dangerous contact, the highest grading possible for the incident without referring it straight to the judiciary.

He will be able to reduce the ban to two games if he enters an early guilty plea.

It comes after the NRL last year announced a crackdown on the ploy, suspending several players amid fears a kicker would be seriously injured.

Meanwhile, Knights hooker Chris Randall will avoid a ban for dangerous contact on Cameron Munster while Canterbury No.9 Jeremy Marshall-King won't be suspended for a crusher tackle on Parramatta's Blake Ferguson.

Latest articles

National

Extra disability help fast-tracked in SA

The South Australian government will move to fast-track extra resources to support disabled people considered particularly vulnerable.

AAP Newswire
National

Dead trees may have caused NSW Tathra fire

A blaze that burned through the NSW south coast town of Tathra likely began after one or more dead trees fell on power lines, an inquest has heard.

AAP Newswire
National

Unions, business unite over pandemic leave

As the Fair Work Commission is asked to extend two weeks pandemic leave to disability workers, business and the unions peak body are seeking a national plan.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Raiders edge Cowboys in NRL arm wrestle

Canberra have held on for a 14-12 win over North Queensland in a NRL thriller in Townsville, with both teams scoring two tries.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Klemmer fined for NRL hair-pulling act

North Queensland’s Josh McGuire will miss one NRL game after for contrary conduct, while Newcastle’s David Klemmer’ has been fined for hair pulling.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

NRL gets tick of approval from Queensland

The NRL has received confirmation from the Queensland Government that its exemption to fly in and out of the state will continue despite border closures.

AAP Newswire