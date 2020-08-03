AAP Rugby

Manly lose Walker for six NRL weeks

By AAP Newswire

Manly's Dylan Walker - AAP

1 of 1

Manly will be without Dylan Walker for another six NRL weeks after scans confirmed a new fracture in his problematic left foot.

On his return from another fracture in a different part of the foot, Walker was injured in the opening minutes of Saturday night's loss to Penrith.

It means Cade Cust will again be returned to the Sea Eagles' halves, after impressing there while deputising for Walker in rounds 10 and 11.

The only silver lining for Manly is that Cust impressed in those few weeks, as he earned a new contract and was arguably their best against North Queensland.

"We were really gutted for him," hooker Danny Levi said of Walker.

"He's a hard worker and is professional about it. He'll move on and get what he needs to get done.

"With Custy back in there we have seen what he can do. He is an awesome player and a real eyes-up footy player.

"The whole team knows he will do a good job and really add something."

There was, however, some positive news on the injury front for Manly.

Curtis Sironen has been cleared of a new knee injury, and could be able to play as soon as Friday night against the Warriors.

Centre Brad Parker is also some chance of playing, despite suffering a heavy concussion.

The countdown to Tom Trbojevic's return is also ticking down, with the superstar fullback three weeks away from his comeback.

Friday's match is crucial for Manly, given they have dropped to ninth.

Elsewhere, North Queensland were also breathing a sigh of relief.

Prop John Asiata has been cleared of any structural damage in his knee after limping off over the weekend, leaving him some chance to face Gold Coast on Sunday.

Adam Reynolds is hopeful of running out for South Sydney against Brisbane on Friday after suffering a shoulder injury.

Euan Aitken trained with St George Illawarra on Monday and showed no signs of his hamstring issues.

Dragons Adam Clune and Trent Merrin are also both expected to be fine to play on Thursday night against the Sydney Roosters, who are hoping to have Jared Waerea-Hargreaves fit.

Latest articles

National

Another Pasquale Barbaro put behind bars

Another Pasquale Barbaro - one of several crooks who share the unlucky name - has been jailed for drug trafficking.

AAP Newswire
National

Queensland virus case infectious on flight

A consular staff member has tested positive to coronavirus in Queensland after returning from overseas, health officials have announced.

AAP Newswire
National

Qld woman admits software sales fraud

A Queensland woman has joined her three former work colleagues in pleading guilty in a Brisbane court to fraud over a defective software selling scam.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Raiders edge Cowboys in NRL arm wrestle

Canberra have held on for a 14-12 win over North Queensland in a NRL thriller in Townsville, with both teams scoring two tries.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Klemmer fined for NRL hair-pulling act

North Queensland’s Josh McGuire will miss one NRL game after for contrary conduct, while Newcastle’s David Klemmer’ has been fined for hair pulling.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

NRL gets tick of approval from Queensland

The NRL has received confirmation from the Queensland Government that its exemption to fly in and out of the state will continue despite border closures.

AAP Newswire