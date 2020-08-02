AAP Rugby

Kieran Foran wants NRL future sorted soon

By AAP Newswire

Kieran Foran. - AAP

1 of 1

Kieran Foran is yet to hear from Canterbury's next coach Trent Barrett but hopes to have his own NRL future resolved in the next month.

Foran's big-money contract with the Bulldogs is set to expire at the end of this season and a pay cut is likely for the five-eighth.

The 30-year-old indicated on Sunday he wanted to remain at the Bulldogs, after injuries have restricted to him just 36 of a possible 60 games for the club.

It comes on the same weekend he was linked to Newcastle with the Wests Tigers also rumoured to be showing interest.

"The club has been pretty patient with me," Foran said.

"I had every intention of playing each week and playing my best footy. I have just had a horrible run of luck with injuries.

"If I can have a change of luck and stay on the field I would love to do that with Canterbury."

Foran showed in the Bulldogs' loss to Parramatta what he can do when he can stay on the field, establishing nice combinations on his left edge.

And the Kiwi international would ideally like his future sorted quickly, not wanting it to drag into the off-season.

"It would be nice to get it done within the next few weeks for sure," he said.

"There is obviously a process that needs to go through from both sides.

"I'm really comfortable with what the club need to do in that regard. And they're respectful of what I need to do.

"There is a real genuine respect from both sides. Hopefully we are able to sort something out."

Foran though is yet to have that conversation with Barrett.

Last week Adam Elliott revealed he'd spoken to Barrett about his future, with the second-rower off contract and in demand.

Elliott though is out injured, and with Foran on the field all his dealings have been with Bulldogs management.

"I haven't had a chat with Baz, haven't spoken to him," Foran said.

"I think he's pretty busy with his stuff over there, they're flying at the moment. As players here we're not looking too far forward to next year.

"We've just got to focus on what we've got in front of us here and get some wins for the morale of the club."

Latest articles

Education

Goulburn Valley Grammar students fight MND

Goulburn Valley Grammar School students have come out in force for Motor Neurone Disease research, wearing the iconic blue FightMND beanies and raising $847 for the cause.

Madi Chwasta
Education

Notre Dame College leaders react to university fee changes

The four Notre Dame College leaders have different ideas on what life after Year 12 will look like, with some impacted by the proposed university fee changes and others less so.

Madi Chwasta
Education

Calls for Greater Shepparton Secondary College uniform to be reviewed

A committee of concerned parents have called for the new Greater Shepparton Secondary College uniform to be reviewed, as stock of the winter jumpers runs low.

Madi Chwasta

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Raiders edge Cowboys in NRL arm wrestle

Canberra have held on for a 14-12 win over North Queensland in a NRL thriller in Townsville, with both teams scoring two tries.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Klemmer fined for NRL hair-pulling act

North Queensland’s Josh McGuire will miss one NRL game after for contrary conduct, while Newcastle’s David Klemmer’ has been fined for hair pulling.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

NRL gets tick of approval from Queensland

The NRL has received confirmation from the Queensland Government that its exemption to fly in and out of the state will continue despite border closures.

AAP Newswire