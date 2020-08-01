Storm not expecting Smith call on future

Melbourne aren't expecting an announcement from Cameron Smith on his future before Sunday's NRL clash with Newcastle, with coach Craig Bellamy saying they are planning for all scenarios.

Bellamy said the club were working on two schemes for 2021: one with Smith retiring and one with him playing on, which could impact whether or not they keep Harry Grant and Brandon Smith who also want to play hooker.

Smith was reportedly to announce whether he'd go around again next season this weekend after being given a three-week timeframe but Bellamy said he didn't think his captain would make a call.

"With my dealings with the hierarchy at the club, Cameron hasn't been given a deadline or even a time that we would like his decision," Bellamy said on Saturday.

"I''ve said all along there's no way in the world I'm going to put pressure on him to make a decision and us as a club, we are quite happy with that."

Bellamy said it was tough for Smith to sort everything in the midst of such a bizarre season with the Storm based in Queensland.

"This year has been topsy-turvy and it's clouded the issue more for Cameron making his decision; all these changes we've had to make."

The Storm are preparing to host the Knights at their new home ground, Sunshine Coast Stadium, which is their second clash in seven weeks.

Melbourne are gunning for a sixth successive win, and beat the Knights 26-12 in round five back in June.

Test prop Jesse Bromwich got through their final training session on Saturday on his injured knee with a decision him playing to be made on match day.

Bellamy said they had tweaked their game plan ahead of the repeat clash.

"It would be easy to say we'll just stick to what we did last time ... but here's a couple of little things that are different from the last time we played the Knights," he said.

STATS THAT MATTER

* Melbourne's won 90 per cent of games in Queensland since 2015 while Newcastle has the worst record there, winning just three of 13 games.

* The Storm are looking to become the first team in almost two decades to score 40 or more points in three straight matches.

* Newcastle's attack is lopsided, with 20 tries down their left flank but just six down their right.