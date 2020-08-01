Sharks debutant gets ban to go with injury

Jackson Ferris' dream NRL debut for Cronulla has been further soured with the centre facing a three-game suspension for a shoulder charge.

Ferris scored a first-half try in the Sharks' come-from-behind win over Brisbane but also left Suncorp Stadium with a knee injury requiring scans.

So even if he recovers in time for next week, he now faces a stint sidelined for his hit on opposite Herbie Farnworth.

The 22-year-old could be back in a fortnight if he takes an early guilty plea, with carryover points from lower grades coming back to bite.

The news could be inconsequential for the Sharks regardless, who hope to have Jesse Ramien and Josh Dugan back in the centres next.

Elsewhere, the Warriors can breathe a big sigh of relief.

Adam Blair, Peta Hiku and Eliesa Katoa were all reported for crusher tackles in their win over Wests Tigers but can escape bans by pleading guilty.

Brisbane will also be relieved, with youngster Tom Dearden avoiding a charge for a high shot on Siosifa Talaka.

Hooker Jake Turpin has however been charged for a late hit on Braydon Trindall that went unpenalised but will too avoid a ban with a guilty plea.