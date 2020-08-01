AAP Rugby

Graham stands tall as Sharks soar in NRL

By AAP Newswire

Wade Graham (R) - AAP

As sliding doors moments go, Wade Graham's desperate effort to regather a loose ball late in Friday's NRL match between Cronulla and Brisbane is as defining as they get.

Graham pounced after Brisbane youngster Tom Dearden spilt a short drop out by the Sharks with just over 10 minutes to go at Suncorp Stadium.

Moments later Sione Katoa scored for the Sharks to start a three-try spree in the final stages of the game and turn a 26-18 deficit into a 36-26 victory.

With Josh Dugan, Jesse Ramien, Chad Townsend, Andrew Fifita and Matt Moylan all sidelined by injury, Graham's effort was exactly what John Morris' Sharks needed to continue a hot run of six wins from their past seven matches.

"It's just typical Wade-o you know? If you look closely at our games over the last few weeks you'd see a lot of important plays like that in his game," Morris said.

"He's really starting to dictate with his defence and then come up with big plays, it was in his game last week as well.

"But that was huge, that was a game changer wasn't it? The short drop out, down by eight, get the ball back and you score that set."

Morris is hopeful both Dugan and Ramien can return for next weekend's mouth-watering clash against third-placed Parramatta.

He also holds no fear about taking on the Eels, saying he believes the best is yet to come from his in-form team.

"That's our second, I think, time we've won three in a row," Morris said.

"We didn't manage more than two games in a row all of last year, so our consistency's a lot better.

"Our application and preparation at training's really good. The boys' attitude is really good and I've just got really good faith in all of our squad."

