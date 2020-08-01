AAP Rugby

Tigers need consistency to turn corner

By AAP Newswire

Maguire - AAP

1 of 1

Michael Maguire has told Wests Tigers players they can't claim to have turned a corner if they can't perform consistently after being beaten by the Warriors.

The Tigers let slip a perfect chance to move back into the NRL's top-eight in the loss, blowing an early lead to go down 26-20.

It marked their second shock loss of the year, after also losing to the Gold Coast in round four.

There's no doubt the Tigers have improved dramatically since then, with Maguire swinging the axe in a desperate bid to change the culture at the club.

But he said that counted for little if they can't eradicate the poor nights out of their game.

"If you're going to play NRL, you have to do it all the time. You can't slip in attitude," Maguire said.

"It was a poor performance.

"If you talk about offloads and the things we're good at, well you have to recognise you might be good at them but you've got to do it every week."

Friday night's loss could well prove costly in their bid to climb from 10th and into the finals.

In the eight rounds left, the club play seven teams ranked above them on the ladder - including all four of the current top four.

The Tigers looked like they were in for a cakewalk after jumping out to an early 8-0 lead courtesy of two tries.

But it was there it all went wrong.

They gave away the most offloads and the second-most metres they have all year, as the Warriors steamrolled them through the middle.

It clearly frustrated Maguire, who was seen kicking a chair in the sheds at half-time before giving his players a serve after the match.

"It's all between the ears," Maguire said.

"We're determined to continually work towards the club we want to be. That's the goal and that's what we're going to be doing every day.

"If you're going to play NRL you've got to do it all the time. That's what we've got to take ownership of.

"We've shown passages over the past four or five weeks of what we're capable of doing.

"We've got to do that for longer periods of time now to achieve what we want."

Latest articles

Golf

Ex-champ Harrington pulls out of US PGA

Former US PGA champion Padraig Harrington has announced he won’t play in this year’s event due to concerns over the coronavirus.

AAP Newswire
Golf

Percy fires at PGA’s Barracuda Champs

Three birdies from the last four holes has Australia’s Cameron Percy hot on the heels of the leaders at the PGA Tour’s Barracuda Championship in California.

AAP Newswire
Golf

Day in the mix at WGC event in Memphis

Jason Day is six behind leader Brooks Koepka after the opening round of the WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational in Memphis.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

O’Brien embarrassed by ‘entitled’ Knights

Newcastle’s Andrew McCullough (hamstring) and Connor Watson (achilles) have suffered potential season-ending injuries in an 18-12 NRL loss to Canterbury.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

NRL bench bunker duo after Dragons error

Cronulla have held on for a thrilling 28-24 victory over arch-rivals St George Illawarra at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Klemmer fined for NRL hair-pulling act

North Queensland’s Josh McGuire will miss one NRL game after for contrary conduct, while Newcastle’s David Klemmer’ has been fined for hair pulling.

AAP Newswire