All Blacks Smith, Cruden to Kobe Steelers

5370537724001

New Zealand World Cup winners Ben Smith and Aaron Cruden will follow in the footsteps of Kiwi legend Dan Carter by joining Kobe Steelers, the Japanese rugby union team announced on Friday.

Cruden and Smith will begin with the Steelers when Japan's Top League rugby union competition resumes in January 2021 after this season was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Steelers won the Top League title in 2019.