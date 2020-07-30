AAP Rugby

Six Nations rugby set to resume in October

By AAP Newswire

The remaining rounds of the Six Nations Championship will be played on October 24 and 31 after World Rugby approved dates for the temporary 2020 COVID-19 calendar.

The World Rugby Council approved an adjustment to allow the release of players for new international windows after the pandemic forced the sport's suspension in March.

The Council approved the release of players for the window between October. 24 and the first weekend of December.

The final rounds of the men's and women's Six Nations will be followed by a rest weekend on November 7 and then four consecutive rounds of international matches, World Rugby said in a statement.

This year's Six Nations saw four matches postponed due to the pandemic.

England are top of the standings with 13 points, ahead of France on points difference. All teams have one left game to play apart from Ireland, who have two.

