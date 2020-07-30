AAP Rugby

Raiders duo cleared for Queensland travel

By AAP Newswire

Canberra Raiders duo cleared to travel to Quensland - AAP

1 of 1

Canberra have been handed a massive boost with Josh Papalii and Joseph Tapine both cleared to play in Townsville against North Queensland on Saturday night.

Both Papalii and Tapine risked missing the match after refusing to have the flu vaccine earlier this year, as per the Queensland government's no-jab, no-play policy.

However they have both been handed exemptions based on medical grounds, allowing them to fly to Queensland for the match.

It means the duo will also be able to face the Gold Coast again in three weeks time, as the Raiders face two trips to Queensland in quick succession.

Papalii will also be able to play State of Origin in Queensland if selected for the Maroons again this year.

The news comes as a massive win for the Raiders.

They had put in paperwork for the pair to play last week, before officials sought further documentation over Papalii earlier this week.

Both were named in Canberra's 17-man squad in the hope they could play, with the club seriously lacking forward depth through injury.

The Raiders are already without Sia Soliola, Corey Horsburgh, Josh Hodgson and Emre Guler long term, and released three middles during the COVID-19 shutdown.

Papalii in particular has been immense for the Raiders as their leading metre eater in four of the past five games.

The decision means no player will miss a game this year due to the Queensland government's stance.

Canterbury hooker Sione Katoa got the jab after initially rejecting to travel with the Bulldogs to face Brisbane earlier this month.

Manly forward Addin Fonua-Blake also received late clearance, with the club not willing to reveal if he had the needle or received medical clearance.

Gold Coast utility Bryce Cartwright also received a medical exemption, while centre Brian Kelly received his at the last minute after initially being stood down from training.

Canberra lock Soliola was the other player to refuse the needle, but he misses the club's two trips to Queensland over the next month due to injury.

There is still some slight possibility he could return from his facial fracture in time for the finals, where it's possible that Canberra could have to travel to Queensland to face Melbourne.

Latest articles

Tennis

World No.1 Barty withdraws from US Open

Australian tennis superstar Ashleigh Barty has pulled out of the US Open citing coronavirus concerns.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

Djokovic, Nadal, Serena enter Open tune-up

Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams are on the entry list to play at the first ATP Tour tournament back following its five-month suspension.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

Dimitrov’s horror battle with COVID-19

Former Australian Open semi-finalist Grigor Dimitrov has opened up about his ordeal battling coronavirus.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

O’Brien embarrassed by ‘entitled’ Knights

Newcastle’s Andrew McCullough (hamstring) and Connor Watson (achilles) have suffered potential season-ending injuries in an 18-12 NRL loss to Canterbury.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

NRL bench bunker duo after Dragons error

Cronulla have held on for a thrilling 28-24 victory over arch-rivals St George Illawarra at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Klemmer fined for NRL hair-pulling act

North Queensland’s Josh McGuire will miss one NRL game after for contrary conduct, while Newcastle’s David Klemmer’ has been fined for hair pulling.

AAP Newswire