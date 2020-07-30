AAP Rugby

Turpin back as Broncos search for rare win

By AAP Newswire

Jake Turpin - AAP

1 of 1

Recovering from a freak injury usually only seen in car accidents, hooker Jake Turpin is hopeful Brisbane can turn 40 solid NRL minutes into 80 against Cronulla on Friday night.

Last round the Broncos started strongly and only trailed powerhouse Melbourne by six points at half-time, but were blown away in the second stanza to lose 46-8.

Losing eight of their past nine, Turpin said it wasn't good enough.

"We can take some confidence out of our first half as the Storm are the best defensive team in the competition and if we can extend that 40 minutes out to 80 than we're going to be a really good football team," the 23-year-old said.

Turpin suffered a knee injury in round three back in late May which was diagnosed as a fracture, although he managed to play out the match.

"I don't know exactly how I did it but doctors said they hadn't seen the injury in 30 or so years," he said.

"It normally happens in car crash injuries - the last time anyone had heard of one in sport was around 30 or so years ago.

"It meant we didn't know the timeline so it was a bit of a weird one."

Brisbane coach Anthony Seibold has reshuffled his spine for the Suncorp Stadium match with halfback Brodie Croft out with a shoulder injury, meaning Anthony Milford returns to five-eighth and Darius Boyd to fullback.

"I've watched a few of their games and they've got some weapons in attack," Turpin said.

"We've done our homework and hopefully we can stop them."

Meanwhile, Turpin said he would welcome Storm skipper Cameron Smith at the Broncos even if it meant surrendering his starting role.

Smith has been touted as a saviour for the struggling outfit.

While he didn't break into the top side, Turpin started his career training alongside Smith at the Storm.

"For him to go to any club is massive, he's the GOAT in my eyes," Turpin said.

"He could bring so much experience and definitely help any team.

"If he was to come up here it would put a few more bows in my armour because I could learn so much off him."

Latest articles

News

Caravan stuck in Victoria

When Trevor and Margaret Powell drove their caravan to the shores of the Murray River in Victoria for fishing and to see family, they didn’t predict being stuck there for the next five months. The couple arrived on the shores of the Murray River...

Daniel Hughes
News

Just Jerilderie: School welcomes new staff

St Joseph’s Catholic School community has welcomed Leah Rudman to the teaching staff from Term 3. Ms Rudman will be working with Mrs Marshall, and will be teaching Year 5/6 on Thursdays and Fridays during Terms 3 and 4. The school has also...

Daniel Hughes
News

Just add water

Strong fixed price offers for a limited number of Riverina ricegrowers will provide a great kickstart for the industry, but many say an important element of the equation is still missing. They say only reasonable access to water, and affordable...

Daniel Hughes

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

O’Brien embarrassed by ‘entitled’ Knights

Newcastle’s Andrew McCullough (hamstring) and Connor Watson (achilles) have suffered potential season-ending injuries in an 18-12 NRL loss to Canterbury.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

NRL bench bunker duo after Dragons error

Cronulla have held on for a thrilling 28-24 victory over arch-rivals St George Illawarra at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Klemmer fined for NRL hair-pulling act

North Queensland’s Josh McGuire will miss one NRL game after for contrary conduct, while Newcastle’s David Klemmer’ has been fined for hair pulling.

AAP Newswire