AAP Rugby

Naisarani returns for Rebels against Force

By AAP Newswire

Isi Naisarani - AAP

1 of 1

Wallabies No.8 Isi Naisarani will finally turn out for Melbourne Rebels in Super Rugby AU after dropping the weight that delayed his return.

Rebels coach Dave Wessels said that Naisarani had not maintained his playing weight while in rehabilitation for a serious hamstring injury suffered during COVID-19 lockdown.

But since hitting his "fighting weight" he's been dominating training this week and was named to face the Western Force on Friday.

"Isi has taken longer to come back, he probably wasn't in the condition that we needed him to be to get back," Wessels said on Thursday.

"Those standards should apply to Wallabies players as much as they apply to everybody else, so he wasn't quite ready but he's now done the work.

"He's rearing to go and he's looking to make a point tomorrow night."

While Melbourne have one Australia representative back for the Leichhardt Oval match, they've lost skipper Dane Haylett-Petty to a knee injury for the next five to six weeks.

Reece Hodge will take over at fullback.

Tom Pincus, who spent two years playing for the Bristol Bears, is set to make his Super Rugby debut after being named on the wing.

"He's a good all-round player and he's got a natural eye for the gaps and a good kicking game," Wessels said.

Flanker Brad Wilkin has been named on the bench for his first appearance after his second knee reconstruction.

The last time the teams met, in 2017, both were fighting for Super Rugby survival.

While the Force won the match, they were cut from the competition with Wessels and a number of players joining Melbourne.

Wessels said it would be "weird" to coach against the team he was formerly in charge of but he was delighted they were back in the competition.

"Every big city in Australia deserves a Super Rugby team and Perth is one of those and I think it's a credit to everyone there to keep the team going," he said.

"We're under no illusions about the challenge tomorrow night."

MELBOURNE REBELS: Reece Hodge (c), Tom Pincus, Andrew Kellaway, Billy Meakes, Marika Koroibete, Matt Toomua (c), Ryan Louwrens, Isi Naisarani, Richard Hardwick, Michael Wells, Trevor Hosea, Esei Haangana, Jermaine Ainsley, Jordan Uelese, Cameron Orr. Reserves: Efitusi Ma'afu, Cabous Eloff, Pone Fa'amaluli, Matt Philip, Rob Leota, Brad Wilkin, Frank Lomani, Andrew Deegan.

Latest articles

News

Face coverings mandatory in regional Victoria from Monday

ECHUCA residents are among regional Victoria who must wear a face covering when leaving their home from Monday. Premier Daniel Andrews made the announcement earlier today after the state recorded 723 new coronavirus cases, the highest daily total...

Brayden May
News

Peak medical body urges mask wearing in regional Victoria

The Royal Australian College of General Practitioners (RACGP) is urging regional Victorians to wear a mask or face covering if they are unable to maintain a 1.5 m physical distance from others. While the Victorian Government has made it compulsory...

Madi Chwasta
News

Family devastated after fire tears through their Mooroopna home

The members of a Mooroopna family have been left without a roof over their heads after fire tore through their home on Monday afternoon. The Zammit family were forced to flee their Gange St home about 1.40pm on Monday, as flames quickly engulfed the...

Liz Mellino

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

O’Brien embarrassed by ‘entitled’ Knights

Newcastle’s Andrew McCullough (hamstring) and Connor Watson (achilles) have suffered potential season-ending injuries in an 18-12 NRL loss to Canterbury.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

NRL bench bunker duo after Dragons error

Cronulla have held on for a thrilling 28-24 victory over arch-rivals St George Illawarra at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Klemmer fined for NRL hair-pulling act

North Queensland’s Josh McGuire will miss one NRL game after for contrary conduct, while Newcastle’s David Klemmer’ has been fined for hair pulling.

AAP Newswire