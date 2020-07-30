AAP Rugby

Former Waratahs coach Gibson joins Fiji

By AAP Newswire

Former NSW Waratahs head coach Daryl Gibson - AAP

Daryl Gibson has landed his first rugby coaching job since walking out on the NSW Waratahs a year ago, confirmed as an assistant with Fiji.

Gibson will be in charge of attack under another Kiwi, new head coach Vern Cotter, when Fiji contest an eight-team international tournament scheduled for Europe before Christmas.

Cotter told NZME he had rounded up an eclectic group of assistants that comprises Gibson, Crusaders forwards coach Jason Ryan, former Scottish international Richie Gray and former top-flight Kiwi referee Glen Jackson.

It is the first role for Gibson since he ended seven seasons at the Waratahs - the past four as head coach - by standing down midway through their disappointing 2019 campaign.

If the newly-created nothern hemisphere tournament goes ahead, Fiji will play in the same pool as Six Nations heavyweights England, Ireland and Wales.

The other pool brings together Japan and Six Nations teams France, Scotland and Italy.

