Toovey disappointed not to get Warriors IV

Former Manly coach Geoff Toovey admits he was disappointed to not be offered an interview for the top job at the Warriors.

Toovey had thrown his hat into the ring for Stephen Kearney's old job, believing he could be the right man to try and take the club back to the NRL finals.

One of the NRL's toughest players, Toovey coached Manly for four years and took the club to three finals series - including a grand final.

He was controversially axed after missing the finals just once, as Manly's salary cap issues came to life in 2015 and they finished ninth.

Toovey has since been linked to several jobs, but was left disappointed when Warriors management did not even invite him for an interview.

"Yeah, (I was) a little bit disappointed. But that's life," Toovey told NRL 360.

"I thought I was a good fit for the job. I was pretty excited to hopefully get the opportunity.

"Unfortunately the selection panel decided to go in a different direction."

Toovey said he wasn't told what part of the selection criteria for the job he did not fulfill.

Current interim coach Todd Payten remains one of the front-runners for the role, particularly if the Warriors can't lure an experienced mentor from a rival club.

Paul Green is another leading contender after leaving North Queensland last week.

Brothers Ben and Shane Walker have also been told they will not get the role after being interviewed in the past week.

Regardless, Payten will hold the job for the rest of this season as the Warriors attempt to maintain some stability in an otherwise chaotic 2020 at the club.

