AAP Rugby

Dan the man for Sharks’ in-form Johnson

By AAP Newswire

Cronulla's Shaun Johnson - AAP

1 of 1

He's listed in Shaun Johnson's phone as "Dan - Mental coach".

And he's the person Cronulla star Johnson credits for having him in arguably the best mental shape of his NRL career.

Johnson, the season leader in try assists, believes he has never felt fitter or healthier over his 10 years in the game.

But it's the off-field work he's put into addressing the emotional and intellectual aspects of the game that has made a major difference in his game this season.

"I probably haven't felt this, in terms of my body, fit and strong in my career but that's only one part of it. The mental space is just as important," Johnson said.

Widely considered among the most in-form playmakers in the competition, Johnson recalled a time when he felt more confident on a football field.

"There was patches back when I was playing for the Warriors that I remember feeling just in total control," he said.

But when it comes to equipping himself to handle the emotional roller coaster of the season, the New Zealand international has gone to a new level.

And he credits that to the club's mental health coach in Dan Haesler.

"I've been speaking to him regularly," Johnson said.

"Nothing crazy, nothing serious.

"He doesn't try preach on me. He just gets me thinking about things,

"I think it's just so important for all players, with the way the media is at the moment, and some of the stuff that's coming out about people, it's so important.

"More now than ever."

Johnson was pivotal in the Sharks' thrilling win over St George Illawarra last week, scoring a try and having a hand in two others.

While he also forced three line dropouts in a stellar display, the 29-year-old remained determined not to get carried away by any plaudits from coach John Morris.

"Did he tell you I got a couple wrong? I thought they swung the game," he said.

"There was a couple in the second half there, one was a chargedown... With the chargedown, I thought it was a real momentum-swinger.

"It's funny, you get three right but the one you get wrong could've really cost us.

"There's something there for me to certainly look at and get right next time."

Latest articles

AFL

AFL squeeze might make or break: Hinkley

Port Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley says the AFL’s schedule squeeze might be season defining for some clubs.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Roos’ Daw picked for AFL comeback game

Majak Daw has suffered major injuries since playing his last AFL game in 2018, but the North Melbourne defender will return this weekend to take on Adelaide.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Sydney’s AFL clubs join COVID-19 exodus

Sydney and GWS have become the latest AFL teams forced to relocate because of the COVID-19 pandemic after Queensland closed its border to all Sydneysiders.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

O’Brien embarrassed by ‘entitled’ Knights

Newcastle’s Andrew McCullough (hamstring) and Connor Watson (achilles) have suffered potential season-ending injuries in an 18-12 NRL loss to Canterbury.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

NRL bench bunker duo after Dragons error

Cronulla have held on for a thrilling 28-24 victory over arch-rivals St George Illawarra at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Klemmer fined for NRL hair-pulling act

North Queensland’s Josh McGuire will miss one NRL game after for contrary conduct, while Newcastle’s David Klemmer’ has been fined for hair pulling.

AAP Newswire