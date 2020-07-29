AAP Rugby

Tahs skipper Simmons heads to London Irish

By AAP Newswire

NSW Waratahs captain Rob Simmons - AAP

1 of 1

Veteran Wallabies lock Rob Simmons is set to form an all-Australian second row at London Irish after signing with the UK club.

The Waratahs skipper will join former Melbourne Test lock Adam Coleman, and reunite at the club with his ex-NSW teammates, prop Sekope Kepu, halfback Nick Phipps and centre Curtis Rona.

Former league star and ex-Ireland rugby assistant Les Kiss is the head coach of London Irish.

The 31-year-old Simmons, who won his 100th Test cap against Georgia at the World Cup last October, has spent the last two seasons playing for the Waratahs.

He's expected to arrive at the premiership club in October.

It's a blow for Australian rugby, who have a dearth of experience in the position with other top-shelf locks Rory Arnold and Izack Rodda also leaving to play abroad.

