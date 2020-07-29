AAP Rugby

V’landys sure border change won’t stop NRL

By AAP Newswire

NRL clean zone - AAP

An adamant Peter V'landys insists Queensland's latest border closure won't impact the NRL and says no team will have to move while NSW's virus cases remain traceable.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk on Wednesday announced the state would close its borders to all residents of greater Sydney from 1am on Saturday.

The NRL is awaiting official word from Queensland Health but, at this stage, insists its current exemption to travel during COVID-19 means there will be no issue.

The league has had the freedom to move games between NSW and Queensland since the restart, with teams being chartered across state lines and returning without staying overnight.

"We've heard nothing different from the Queensland Government (to say we can't do that)," ARL Commission chairman V'landys told AAP.

"We were granted an exemption when we lodged a pretty extensive list of vigorous protocols.

"And that exemption is from when the whole NSW border was closed.

"Logically, I can't see how that would change with Sydney just being locked out ... We still have the same rigorous protocols.

"We've got an exemption unless they withdraw the exemption. And there is no reason to take it back."

If the exemption is removed, Cronulla's trip to Brisbane on Friday night will not be an issue given it is before the closure.

However, Gold Coast playing in Sydney on Saturday might be problematic given they require the exemption to travel back home.

Wednesday's changes did, however, prompt sections of the NRL to look closely at its contingencies.

The league would still rather move the four teams based in Queensland to NSW if an issue arose with the Queensland Government, rather than uproot 12 teams north.

Regular testing of players might also begin, given they are presently only required to undergo a coronavirus test if they show symptoms or breach biosecurity guidelines.

Working in the NRL's favour is that, as of Wednesday, there were just seven cases in NSW with no known source.

And while ever that number remained low, V'landys insisted there was no need to consider moving teams out of the state.

"We've got contingencies. We don't think we need to use them, but we've got them there just in case," V'landys said.

"There is no reason to take everyone up there, because NSW is able to trace all the outbreaks.

"While they can trace them, there is no reason.

"(If it became like a Victoria situation) then we would have to move."

