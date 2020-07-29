AAP Rugby

Williams planning holiday before NRL call

By AAP Newswire

Sydney Roosters recruit Sonny Bill Williams says he will have to switch from holiday mode to prepare for his NRL comeback.

Williams hasn't played in the NRL since 2014 but has been lured back to the Roosters with his Canadian club club Toronto pulling out of the Super League due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Turning 35 next week, Williams said he had booked flights to go on a European family holiday before the Roosters came calling with their short-term deal.

"Everyone knows it's no secret that I'm pretty close with the lads at the Roosters, Nick (chairman Nick Politis) and Trent (coach Trent Robinson) and I stay in contact with them now and then," Williams told the Nine Network.

"Trent just gave me a call and inquired about what was happening over here and Nick hit me up and asked if I had a couple of months in me to come back.

"To be honest, I hadn't trained for a bit and I'd been in holiday mode - we actually booked flights for a little family European holiday."

Williams, who switched to rugby union and played with the All Blacks in his time away from the NRL, says he's motivated by the challenge of testing himself in the competition again.

"It's the challenge that I just get so excited about - it lights that fire inside of you."

Williams and his family will spend two weeks in quarantine upon arrival in Australia.

He is not expected to play before round 15.

