Williams in holiday mode before NRL call

Brisbane coach Anthony Seibold has warned Sonny Bill Williams the NRL has changed in his absence after watching Ben T'eo struggle to get up to speed.

Sydney Roosters recruit Williams says he's been in holiday mode, preparing for a family European vacation before the NRL club came knocking.

The former All Blacks star last played in the NRL in 2014 but has been lured back to the Roosters with his Canadian club club Toronto pulling out of the Super League due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Te'o also switched to rugby union after winning the 2014 NRL premiership with South Sydney and went on to play 16 Tests for England as well as with the British and Irish Lions.

He made his return for Brisbane last month and Seibold said the 33-year-old had found it physically tougher than expected.

"It's been challenging for Ben - it's been probably a little harder than what he thought it was going to be," Seibold said on Wednesday.

"The ball-in-play time is significantly larger in rugby league compared to international and club rugby.

"Ben has felt the game physically has advanced immensely since he last played and from a rugby union players' perspective it's been really challenging."

Seibold said to Williams' advantage he played five games with the Wolfpack this year before the Super League shutdown.

"He's played some games this year while Ben came in cold; we couldn't even play him in the Queensland Cup because of that competition being suspended," the coach said.

"Ben's had to learn again on the run, after six years, and it's been challenging for him."

Turning 35 next week, Williams said he had booked flights to go on a European family holiday before the Roosters came calling with their short-term deal.

"Everyone knows it's no secret that I'm pretty close with the lads at the Roosters, Nick (chairman Nick Politis) and Trent (coach Trent Robinson) and I stay in contact with them now and then," Williams told the Nine Network.

"Trent just gave me a call and inquired about what was happening over here and Nick hit me up and asked if I had a couple of months in me to come back.

"To be honest, I hadn't trained for a bit and I'd been in holiday mode."

Williams and his family will spend two weeks in quarantine upon arrival in Australia and isn't expected to play before round 15.