Cowboys’ McGuire banned for one NRL game

By AAP Newswire

Josh McGuire misses one NRL game thanks to ban - AAP

Embattled North Queensland have suffered another blow, with forward enforcer Josh McGuire rubbed out for one game after an unsuccessful appearance at the NRL judiciary.

McGuire failed in his bid to have a grade-one dangerous contact charge thrown out following his crusher tackle on Manly playmaker Cade Cust high in the Cowboys' loss last Friday night to the Sea Eagles.

The former Kangaroos Test star will miss North Queensland's clash with Canberra in Townsville on Saturday, as well as have 65 more points carried over.

McGuire's tackle went unpunished by the on-field official, but the match review committee deemed the contact sufficient to charge McGuire.

His suspension comes as the Cowboys languish in 12th place on the ladder, six points outside the top eight and in desperate need of a win after losing four of their past six games.

Newcastle star David Klemmer is also facing a contrary conduct charge on Tuesday night for pulling the hair of Canterbury forward Raymond Faitala-Mariner.

