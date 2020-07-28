AAP Rugby

NRL troops return for Tigers, Raiders

By AAP Newswire

Canberra Raiders star John Bateman - AAP

1 of 1

Canberra and the Wests Tigers have been boosted by some key NRL inclusions for round 12, with John Bateman and Alex Twal among those back from injury.

Bateman, who will return to England at the end of the year, is set for his first game of the season after undergoing two surgeries on his shoulder.

He is one of three changes to the Raiders side for Saturday's road trip to North Queensland, while controversial recruit Corey Harawira-Naera was named on the bench.

Jordan Rapana is at fullback for the injured Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, with Curtis Scott recalled into the backline.

It will also be the season debut for Harawira-Naera, who only joined the team this week following his mid-season move from Canterbury.

The New Zealand international hasn't played since being deregistered over a pre-season scandal in Port Macquarie, which he successfully appealed.

"He was in (Monday). He had some gumboots on and he was laughing, it's good to have him," Raiders forward Ryan Sutton said on Tuesday.

"He's going to be a great addition to the side.

"He's a great international player and going to bring a lot to the team."

The Tigers have also made three changes, with Twal being joined by Thomas Mikaele and Luke Garner in the line-up, while Josh Reynolds is on an extended bench.

They take on a Warriors outfit that includes new loanees George Jennings and Daniel Alvaro from Parramatta, while Wayde Egan and Patrick Herbert return.

Four players, including wing pairing Ken Maumalo and David Fusitu'a, have returned home to New Zealand.

Brisbane coach Anthony Seibold continues to carry out surgery on his team's spine, with Darius Boyd back at fullback and Anthony Milford at five-eighth.

Jake Turpin, Issac Luke, Ethan Bullemor and Richie Kennar all return, however star David Fifita is at least another week away from his anticipated return.

The embattled Broncos face a Cronulla side that get Josh Dugan and Briton Nikora back, though Chad Townsend and Bryson Goodwin are out.

St George Illawarra have made changes, with youngster Tristan Sailor on the bench and Ben Hunt at halfback for a concussed Adam Clune.

Jordan Pereira replaces Jason Saab on the wing and Tariq Sims returns from suspension, pushing Tyrell Fuimaono to the bench.

The Dragons meet a South Sydney side buoyed by the return of star fullback Latrell Mitchell from suspension, and Liam Knight from injury.

Canterbury have also rushed mid-season signing Tim Lafai into the centres for their daunting challenge against Parramatta.

Newcastle rookie Chris Randall is the latest owner of their cursed No.9 jumper, while fellow youngster Phoenix Crossland is on the bench.

There are also a handful of injured stars named on extended benches, including Gold Coast star AJ Brimson and Penrith hooker Apisai Koroisau.

The Panthers face a Manly line-up that could get five-eighth Dylan Walker back after he was named in the Sea Eagles' 21-man squad.

Latest articles

Sport

Young Roos impress in Hay hitout

The Deniliquin Rovers thirds and fourths footy sides both travelled across to Hay for their respective practice matches on Saturday. The games served as good preparation for the upcoming Picola & District League season, with the Roos set to...

Jamie Lowe
Sport

Massive turnout for Auskick opener

Beautiful, sunny weather greeted a bumper turnout for the opening round of the Deniliquin and district Auskick season on Sunday, held at the Deni Rams’ Hardinge St Oval. Eighty-one enthusiastic young footballers were split into three groups —...

Deniliquin Pastoral Times
Sport

Rovers run rampant against Lions U15s

Deniliquin Rovers’ Under 15s side has sent a warning shot to its Picola & District League counterparts with a stirring performance in a practice match against Hay on Saturday. The Roos put on a masterclass in a ‘six-quarter’ game against...

Jamie Lowe

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

NRL bench bunker duo after Dragons error

Cronulla have held on for a thrilling 28-24 victory over arch-rivals St George Illawarra at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

O’Brien embarrassed by ‘entitled’ Knights

Newcastle’s Andrew McCullough (hamstring) and Connor Watson (achilles) have suffered potential season-ending injuries in an 18-12 NRL loss to Canterbury.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Chee Kam hospitalised as Eels dump Tigers

Wests Tigers second-rower Michael Chee Kam has been rushed to hospital during their 26-16 NRL loss to Parramatta.

AAP Newswire