AAP Rugby

Warriors won over by NRL loanee enforcer

By AAP Newswire

Warriors Jack Hetherington - AAP

1 of 1

Warriors forward Jazz Tevaga has a wishlist for the second half of the NRL season, starting with Friday's match against Wests Tigers at the SCG.

Get angry like Jack Hetherington. Get more running out of Kodi Nikorima. And make Todd Payten the head coach.

Tevaga said last week's 18-10 loss to the Sydney Roosters was encouraging for the strugglers - who have been boosted by the arrivals of loan players Daniel Alvaro and George Jennings from Parramatta to their flagging roster.

Equally important was the retention of loanee prop Hetherington from Penrith, a man the rugged Tevaga says is cut from the same aggressive cloth.

That was showcased when Hetherington and Roosters enforcer Jared Waerea-Hargreaves engaged in a running battle over the closing stages of their round 11 meeting.

"Every team needs some mongrel and, what me and Jacko are offering, we're not taking a step back to anyone," Tevaga said.

"Jared's a bully and he's been a bully for quite a long time in this game. It was good to see Jack stand up to him."

Tevaga said Hetherington had always been a "loose unit" and could get under the skin of opponents.

Waerea-Hargreaves' refusal to shake hands with Hetherington after fulltime didn't sit well with the Tevaga.

"I don't agree with the way he went about things after the game but, yeah, Jack must have really roughed him up," he said.

Tevaga's message for Nikorima - a standout performer in the Warriors' three wins this season but overshadowed in numerous other games - was clear.

With the club having farewelled five players this month, many of them key cogs, Tevaga said Nikorima was one of the players that needed to respond and take on a more dominant role.

"The coaches have challenged him this week that his runs have to double, otherwise he owes (assistant coach) Tony Iro 100 bucks I think," he said.

Meanwhile, Tevaga was unperturbed by reports that Geoff Toovey and Ipswich-based brothers Shane and Ben Walker had been told by Warriors management they were no longer contenders to take charge as head coach next year.

Tevaga believed the club should give caretaker coach Payten the position on a permanent basis, having admired his method since Stephen Kearney was sacked six weeks ago.

Tevaga said he appreciated the Payten's honesty, a trait that had shone through in raw media conferences.

"That's Toddy, he's straight up. You stuff up, or whatever, he's going to tell you about it," Tevaga said.

Latest articles

Sport

AERO dominating E-sports cycling world

Australia’s new E-sports cycling team is taking the world by storm. AERO — Australian E-Racing Organisation — which was co-founded by Shepparton businessman and community sport backer Tully Lyster and champion cyclist Brad Norton, has...

Alex Mitchell
Sport

PHOTOS | Midweek ladies tennis round two

Shepparton and District Ladies Midweek Tennis Association is back under way with the second rounds of play taking place on Tuesday and Thursday. News photographer Megan Fisher headed down and checked out the action when Shepparton Lawn took on...

Alex Mitchell
Sport

GVHA - round two action

The “Smurf Turf” got another good workout on Saturday as Goulburn Valley Hockey Association action moved into round two. Juniors across the three grades once again relished the opportunity to be playing sport, while there were plenty of...

Tyler Maher

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

NRL bench bunker duo after Dragons error

Cronulla have held on for a thrilling 28-24 victory over arch-rivals St George Illawarra at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

O’Brien embarrassed by ‘entitled’ Knights

Newcastle’s Andrew McCullough (hamstring) and Connor Watson (achilles) have suffered potential season-ending injuries in an 18-12 NRL loss to Canterbury.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Seibold backed but faces Broncos review

Brisbane chairman Karl Morris has thrown his support behind Anthony Seibold but says the under-fire NRL coach faces an end of season review.

AAP Newswire