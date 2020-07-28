AAP Rugby

NRL looking to upgrade bunker technology

By AAP Newswire

NRL Head of Football Elite Competitions Graham Annesley - AAP

1 of 1

The NRL is considering the use of "skeletal tracking" to pick up forward passes as debate continues to rage about the merits of keeping the controversial, multi-million-dollar bunker.

Referees' boss Graham Annesley has revealed the league is researching the viability of such extreme motion technology following another round blighted by video refereeing howlers.

Annesley said skeletal tracking was essentially "measuring the movement of every limb and the bones within the limb" to determine whether the hands of a pass actually released the ball forwards or backwards.

Soccer, Major League Baseball, the NBA and NFL have all trialled optical player tracking and now the NRL - currently in contract negotiations with its technology providers - is balancing the cost effectiveness of going down a similar path.

"But I'd be lying to you if I said we were close at this stage," Annesley said.

The only certainty, he said, was that the NRL would continue using electronic assistance for officiating in some shape or form.

Scrapping the bunker is a matter for the Australian Rugby League Commission and while Annesley said there was no suggestion this would happen, fans and critics needed to accept that no system was fool proof.

"We'll definitely have some form of replay system in place. If we had no form of replay system in place to help with decision making, we'd be getting a lot more decisions wrong," he said.

"And part of that equipment could include this sort of technology. It doesn't necessarily mean it has to be in a centralised bunker.

"(But) there's no point throwing out the baby with the bathwater. There will be errors from time to time. We've never hidden from that."

Bunker officials Steve Clarke and Ben Galea were dramatically dropped late last Saturday night after botching a call in Cronulla's tight win over St George Illawarra and Annesley said there was no guarantee the pair would be restored this week.

"We have to see who is available, but you don't just on the basis of one decision wipe these people forever so they'll be back," he said.

"And hopefully they'll be better for the experience and they'll have learnt something from it."

In another development, senior referees Ashley Klein and Henry Perenara could return to the bunker as early as this round having previously been locked out of the biosecurity bubble.

"Pre-COVID, they would referee games on one day of the weekend and during other games they would act in the bunker," Annesley said.

"They're keen to get back involved. The only reason they haven't been doing it this year is because of the COVID restrictions and the referees are in a bubble just like the clubs are in a bubble.

"But late last week we had our biosecurity experts go out to the bunker to have a look at how we could make some alterations to the arrangements that would allow individual referees to come in."

Latest articles

News

Bruce’s two-wheeled Toolamba treasure

Bruce Farley’s restoration of his 105-year-old motorcycle took a little longer than anticipated, but the result is a shiny jewel of Aussie and Kiwi craftsmanship. John Lewis spoke to the Toolamba man about his passion for breathing new life into old...

John Lewis
News

Tallygaroopna Men’s Shed grateful for grant

At Tallygaroopna Men’s Shed, all the guys want to do is to get stuck into some hard yakka among mates. And thanks to the Greater Shepparton Foundation, the group has 4000 reasons to do exactly that. A $4000 donation from the foundation means...

Liam Nash
News

More than 40 trees destroyed along The Boulevard

About 45 trees were either destroyed or stolen near The Boulevard in Shepparton at the weekend. Greater Shepparton City Council said there were 40 trees — planted as recently as Friday — destroyed along Balaclava Rd, while five trees...

James Bennett

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

NRL bench bunker duo after Dragons error

Cronulla have held on for a thrilling 28-24 victory over arch-rivals St George Illawarra at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Seibold backed but faces Broncos review

Brisbane chairman Karl Morris has thrown his support behind Anthony Seibold but says the under-fire NRL coach faces an end of season review.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

O’Brien embarrassed by ‘entitled’ Knights

Newcastle’s Andrew McCullough (hamstring) and Connor Watson (achilles) have suffered potential season-ending injuries in an 18-12 NRL loss to Canterbury.

AAP Newswire