Eels’ Moses to nurse calf through NRL 2020

He may have starred on his return from injury but Parramatta star Mitchell Moses admits he'll have to manage his problematic calf for the rest of the NRL season.

In what was his first game back from a two-week layoff, Moses scored a sensational solo try in Thursday's triumph over the Wests Tigers.

However, he also struggled with his footing in the wet conditions, slipping on numerous occasions - including one attempted conversion from the sideline.

"It was a pretty long pitch (on Thursday). It was a bit thick, so I'll blame that for all my slipping," Moses said.

It is his calf issue that will be of most concern for the Eels, who are widely considered a chance of ending their 34-year premiership drought.

Moses has been central to their rise, leading the league in forced line drop outs, as well as being the team leaders in points, kicks and kick metres.

Pivotal to the Eels early season form, Moses initially suffered the injury when the season was shut down in March.

He then aggravated the problem in Parramatta's round seven win over Canberra.

"I was out for about six weeks. I was 50-50 going into that first game (in round three), pulled up alright. So I got through those games," Moses said.

"And then just a bit of scar tissue popped again from the previous injury.

"I just gotta look after it, stay on top of it at the moment.

"I got through (the win over the Tigers) pretty sweet, but just gotta stay on top of it."

The 25-year-old admitted he was fortunate not to worsen the injury against the Raiders, having initially tried to play on before eventually succumbing.

"I knew I wasn't 100 per cent. I felt it go straight away," Moses said.

"I was lucky I didn't stay out there and do more damage to it.

"We've got good rehab people at our training, so they got me right.

"They didn't rush me either. Took my time with it.

"I just gotta keep looking after it."