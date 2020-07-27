AAP Rugby

Trbojevic urges Eagles to re-sign Levi

By AAP Newswire

Manly's Danny Levi - AAP

Manly star Jake Trbojevic has urged the NRL club to re-sign hooker Danny Levi after finding a purple patch of form over the past fortnight.

After losing three straight earlier this month, the Sea Eagles have bounced back with consecutive wins to move back into the top eight.

Levi has been pivotal to their turnaround, crossing in both matches in what were his first NRL tries in almost three years.

"He's in some really good form. On the back of a couple of good wins, he's been outstanding for us both weeks," Trbojevic said on Monday.

"It's exciting, it's great to have him playing good. He's been playing good all year.

"He's been a really good pick up for us."

Levi signed a one-year deal in January after first-choice rake Manase Fainu was stood down under the league's no-fault policy late last year.

Earlier this month, Fainu was committed to stand trial over the stabbing of a man during a church dance last October.

It has left his playing career in the balance, opening the door for Levi - a one-time New Zealand international - to stake his claim.

"Definitely would love to have him there," Trbojevic said.

The Sea Eagles will be aiming for three wins in a row when they host ladder leaders Penrith at Lottoland on Saturday.

They are still without injured star Tom Trbojevic (hamstring), while five-eighth Dylan Walker (ankle) has yet to return to training.

"They're the team in the best form at the moment" Jake Trbojevic said of the Panthers.

"They deserve to be up there, they're playing some great football, it's really a joy to watch.

"Their forward pack is playing great, their outside backs have been unbelievable and their halves; they're playing really well good right across the park.

"So it's going to be really tough for us. It's a good test to see where we're at."

