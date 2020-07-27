Friend defends Roosters’ salary sombrero

Jake Friend has defended the Sydney Roosters' ability to bring multiple NRL stars under their salary cap, saying players are attracted to their culture.

The two-time defending premiers are this week expected to finalise the signing of dual-international Sonny Bill Williams for the rest of the season.

The former Roosters premiership-winner will reportedly pocket a $400,000 deal, which will be reduced to $150,000 due to his mid-season arrival.

His signature will come after revelations star five-eighth Luke Keary is set to re-sign for another three years on a significantly reduced rate.

Veteran centre Josh Morris joined twin brother Brett at the Roosters in March, with both understood to be on cap-friendly contracts.

Williams' impending reunion has again sparked criticism of the club's salary cap management, which Friend has grown accustomed to over the years.

"It's not something I read into or am really worried about," Friend said on Monday.

"It's good for you (media) to write about, but I leave it alone.

"I can only speak on behalf of myself. It's a great club.

"I feel like we've built a good culture and obviously players are wanting to come and be a part of that.

"Hopefully that continues."

Friend admitted excitement was growing within the playing group about the return of Williams, particularly among the younger talents.

However, Friend joined Josh Morris in saying he is eager to learn from the former New Zealand All Blacks star.

"You never stop learning," Friend said.

"He's back in rugby league (but) part of that All Blacks system which has been such a great system for so long.

"I'm sure there's plenty to learn off Sonny.

"I'm sure Sonny's coming to learn plenty of stuff off us.

"That's why this place is getting the players that it is, because good guys here and plenty to learn."

Morris added: "He might have something in his game that I hadn't seen before... And hopefully learning something off him as well."

Morris, 33, confirmed he has informed the Roosters about his desire to extend his time at the club once his deal expires at the end of the year.

It is unclear whether his sibling Brett will follow.

"We've definitely talked about it," Josh Morris said.

"We've had discussions, but you're going to have to see what happens there."