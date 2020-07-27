AAP Rugby

Cowboys’ McGuire to fight one-game NRL ban

By AAP Newswire

North Queensland Cowboys' Josh McGuire - AAP

1 of 1

North Queensland enforcer Josh McGuire has opted to fight a dangerous contact charge that threatens to rub him out for one NRL game.

McGuire was charge with grade-one dangerous contact for his shot on Manly playmaker Cade Cust in the Cowboys' loss to the Sea Eagles on Friday.

The 32nd-minute incident involved McGuire finishing off a tackle by leaning onto the back of the neck of Cust, who got up slowly to play-the-ball.

The tackle went unpunished by the on-field official, however, the match review committee deemed it enough contact to charge McGuire.

Should the former Kangaroos international be successful at the NRL judiciary he will be free to face Canberra at home on Saturday.

Melbourne forward Dale Finucane was also issued with grade-one dangerous contact charge but his clean record means he can escape suspension with an early guilty plea.

