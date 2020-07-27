AAP Rugby

Hurricanes sign ex-All Blacks winger Savea

By AAP Newswire

Julian Savea of the Hurricanes - AAP

1 of 1

Blockbusting former All Blacks winger Julian Savea has been granted his wish by signing a short-term Super Rugby Aotearoa deal with the Hurricanes.

Savea, who scored 46 tries in 54 Tests before leaving for club rugby in France, is available to play the last two matches of the season for his former Kiwi franchise, who he represented more than 100 times.

The 29-year-old replaces Ben Lam, whose final game for the Hurricanes was their 34-32 upset of the Crusaders in Christchurch on Saturday before he departs for a contract with Bordeaux.

It completes a reversal of movement between the two big wingers, with Savea having recently arrived from Toulon.

His most recent Hurricanes appearance was in a losing semi-final against the Crusaders in Christchurch two years ago.

Savea had voiced a desire to earn a contract in the NZ domestic competition but had received no offers until approached by Hurricanes coach Jason Holland before Lam's departure.

Savea will have a point to prove, having been criticised for his form in France by, most notably, outspoken Toulon owner Mourad Boudjellal.

Holland must figure out how to replace inside centre Ngani Laumape (wrist) and prop Fraser Armstrong (knee), who both suffered serious injuries against the Crusaders.

The in-form Laumape will undergo surgery, which is expected to sideline him until early November and rule him out of All Blacks contention if any Bledisloe Cup Tests are played in October.

Latest articles

News

Cash balance restored

Federation Council’s indication back in April of an improved council cash balance has been realized. In her report for council’s latest monthly meeting, on June 23, director corporate and community services Jo Shannon advised that council’s...

Robert Muir
News

Wahgunyah residents get reprieve

Local residents living in Wahgunyah have been granted an exemption to travel into Corowa for essential goods and services under the new cross border-permit zone which takes effect today. The new exemption will allow those living in certain remote...

Corowa Free Press
News

Scholarship recipient thanks Rotary

Last week the recipient of the Fred Taylor Memorial Scholarship, Sarah Hughes, talked to the Rotary Club of Corowa about how this scholarship would help her in obtaining her degree. The Fred Taylor Memorial Scholarship is in remembrance of long time...

Corowa Free Press

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Broncos feel NRL pressure but back Seibold

Acting captain Pat Carrigan says Brisbane will be feeling the heat in the remaining 10 NRL rounds after a report over coach Anthony Seibold’s future.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Green’s tenure as Cowboys NRL coach over

Premiership-winning coach Paul Green has parted ways with NRL club North Queensland with more than a year left on his contract.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

NRL bench bunker duo after Dragons error

Cronulla have held on for a thrilling 28-24 victory over arch-rivals St George Illawarra at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium.

AAP Newswire