AAP Rugby

Foran pivotal as Dogs snap NRL losing run

By AAP Newswire

Kieran Foran - AAP

1 of 1

Canterbury caretaker coach Steve Georgallis has hailed veteran Kieran Foran for steering the side to just their second win of the NRL season.

A week after fears he had re-aggravated a toe injury in a last-gasp loss to St George Illawarra, Foran's experience proved invaluable on Sunday afternoon at McDonald Jones Stadium.

After watching their three-try lead whittled to six points, the Bulldogs were forced to withstand a barrage of attacks on their line in the final 10 minutes.

However, unlike their last-start defeat to the Dragons, Foran helped to navigate the last-placed side to a gritty six-point victory.

The win also snapped a run of six-straight losses, culminating in the departure of coach Dean Pay and recent appointment of Trent Barrett, beginning next year.

"It means everything to this group because they've put in efforts like that and haven't got the win," Georgallis said post-game.

"Last week, they put in a great effort and we're talking about the same thing. The Dragons were coming to get us, because they score a lot of points their last 20."

Georgallis said the difference was in their game management, led by Foran and new halves partner Lachlan Lewis.

"Unfortunately, our game management wasn't up to scratch. We saw a little bit of that today and, lucky for us, Kieran Foran, he was out there," he said.

"And with his experience, some of his kicks towards the end of that game helped.

"Hopefully, as a team, we can understand that end-sets, what you do at the end of the set, is just as important as what you do at the beginning of the set.

"And I felt we learned a little bit more about that today. I just can't thank the players enough for that win. It was a great feeling."

Latest articles

News

No fee hikes for Kirwans Bridge residents

Goulburn-Murray Water (G-MW) has reached a decision about its “occupational licence” fee, which will now see newcomers pay a higher fee for structures next to rivers or lakes, while existing licence holders will continue paying a lower rate. It...

Spencer Fowler Steen
News

Kristy Farrow’s life was changed by trigeminal neuralgia and Bell’s palsy

Kialla’s Kristy Farrow will never smile again like she used to; a trademark smile that lit up a room. And she will never spend a day, even an hour, without enduring excruciating pain. It’s the type of pain that has resulted in her overarching...

Charmayne Allison
News

Heartwarming appeal helps kids through the cold

It’s almost never a good thing when the bins are full. But if those bins happen to be jam-packed with warm winter-wear for children, it guarantees that our unbearably cold winter nights will become that little bit more bearable for some young...

Liam Nash

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Broncos feel NRL pressure but back Seibold

Acting captain Pat Carrigan says Brisbane will be feeling the heat in the remaining 10 NRL rounds after a report over coach Anthony Seibold’s future.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Green’s tenure as Cowboys NRL coach over

Premiership-winning coach Paul Green has parted ways with NRL club North Queensland with more than a year left on his contract.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

NRL bench bunker duo after Dragons error

Cronulla have held on for a thrilling 28-24 victory over arch-rivals St George Illawarra at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium.

AAP Newswire