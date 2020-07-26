Sharks wait for scans on injured NRL duo

AAP Rugby

Cronulla's four-point escape over St George Illawarra may have come at a cost, with key duo Jesse Ramien and Chad Townsend picking up injuries.

Ramien exited the game after picking up a hamstring injury during the first half on Saturday, while Townsend came off in the second half with a leg issue.

Both will be racing the clock for Friday's road trip to Brisbane, leaving coach John Morris with a threadbare squad to face the Broncos.

The Sharks were already without stars Andrew Fifita and Matt Moylan, while veteran Josh Dugan was a late withdrawal with a hamstring complaint.

Dugan was set to play his 200th before being withdrawing late, however he could be a chance of reaching his milestone against the Broncos.

"It was only a minor hamstring but there was enough there for him to certainly not play today, which clearly would've been too much of a risk," Morris said of Dugan.

"We're hopeful for Duges.

"Jesse, we're still not sure. They felt it would've been a risk putting him back on. They dont think he's bad, but he'll need a scan as well.

"We'll see if he'd be in some doubt you'd think for Friday against the Broncos."

Morris said the club was unsure whether Townsend suffered a calf strain or cork, adding that the halfback has no history of calf issues.

Connor Tracey would likely get the call in Brisbane should Towsend be sidelined.

"Luckily we had Connor Tracey sitting on the bench there (tonight). I think Connor would come straight into the side if Chaddy's no good again," Morris said.

"We need him to get scanned before we make that decision."

"Not sure whether it's a calf strain or a cork. It's just on the edge of his calf," Morris said of Townsend's injury.

"He hasn't really had too many calf issues in the past. (He) just felt he couldn't go on. We'll have to get him scanned. Hold our breath and see how he is."

The victory for the Sharks lifts them to seventh spot on the table.

