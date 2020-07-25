AAP Rugby

Warriors add NRL depth for departing four

By AAP Newswire

Jack Hetherington of NRL side the Warriors. - AAP

1 of 1

Warriors coach Todd Payten says the addition of Parramatta players Daniel Alvaro and George Jennings for the next month will add quality to his side as they prepare for the departure of some big stars.

On Monday star wingers David Fusitu'a and Ken Maumalo, along with Agnatius Paasi and King Vuniyayawa, will return to their families in New Zealand after an extended stay in Australia.

The athletic wide men are among the Warriors' best each week and Payten says the team will need to quickly embrace the arriving Alvaro and Jennings to ensure their defence does not suffer.

"I've spoken to them and their CEO and they're super excited," Payten said.

"There's some quality there too which will help.

"They will need to learn pretty quickly - in four or five days - to learn our calls and understand our structures a little bit, and to find themselves within the group.

"That's another challenge for them and us and we'll tackle that (on Monday)."

Despite the interrupted season, the Warriors have been remarkably cohesive as a group which includes loan players from rival NRL clubs.

In Saturday's 18-10 loss to Sydney Roosters, on-loan Panthers forward Jack Hetherington was one of the Warriors' best, taking on Jared Waerea-Hargreaves in a feisty battle up front.

"He's settled in really well," Payten said of the 24-year-old prop.

"We were excited to get him into the group for that very reason.

"He's a different body shape, he offers an offload and some leg speed through the middle, and a lot of aggression.

"He doesn't take a backwards step and some of our guys can learn that from watching him go about his business."

Payten said the Panthers have agreed to loan Hetherington to the club for another month pending injuries.

After three consecutive losses, the Warriors are set to play the Wests Tigers on Friday night at Sydney Cricket Ground.

Latest articles

National

Vic records five virus deaths, 357 cases

Another five people have died of coronavirus in Victoria, taking the national toll to 145 as the state records 357 new cases and almost 100 fines.

AAP Newswire
National

SA minister signed blank time sheets

A South Australian minister says he signed blank time sheets for his driver “in good faith” so he could get paid for chauffeuring other MPs while he was away.

AAP Newswire
National

Morrison fires warning to world on vaccine

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has warned any country that plans to withhold a coronavirus vaccine will be shunned by the international community.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Broncos feel NRL pressure but back Seibold

Acting captain Pat Carrigan says Brisbane will be feeling the heat in the remaining 10 NRL rounds after a report over coach Anthony Seibold’s future.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Green’s tenure as Cowboys NRL coach over

Premiership-winning coach Paul Green has parted ways with NRL club North Queensland with more than a year left on his contract.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Seibold backed but faces Broncos review

Brisbane chairman Karl Morris has thrown his support behind Anthony Seibold but says the under-fire NRL coach faces an end of season review.

AAP Newswire