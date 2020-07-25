Roosters outlast gutsy Warriors in NRL win

NRL premiers the Sydney Roosters, despite being out of touch in attack, have outlasted a gutsy Warriors side for an 18-10 win in Gosford without skipper Boyd Cordner.

The Warriors led 10-6 at halftime, but the boot of Roosters five-eighth Luke Keary eventually weakened their defence on Saturday afternoon as Trent Robinson's men escaped with the win late.

Keary produced a try assist, a try and four repeat sets on the Warriors' line in the second half to tire out the gritty defence.

Cordner was ruled out of the match with concussion symptoms after a knock at Friday's captain's run.

The NSW State of Origin skipper would continue tests through the week, but Robinson said persisting headaches were a concern and the club would err on the side of caution.

"It was just a knock at training and then persisted with a headache and it wasn't good enough to play today, and we'll just have to look after him," he said.

"We won't be taking any undue risk there."

Missing Cordner, Victor Radley, and Angus Crichton from their regular pack, Roosters veteran Jared Waerea-Hargreaves ramped up the energy to propel the team home.

There were late second-half fireworks when Warriors loan prop Jack Hetherington took on the Roosters' enforcer in a personal battle up front.

The two came face-to-face, gripping jerseys, and made a mission to run at one another, raising the intensity.

Taking a hit-up with 10 minutes to go, the New Zealand international charged at Hetherington, who didn't back down from the confrontation.

But the energy lifted the Roosters and, off a quick play-the-ball, Joseph Manu spotted space from dummy-half and raced over to score for an 18-10 scoreline.

After a bitter battle in the middle, Manu's try put the result beyond doubt for the Roosters who had appeared less that their clinical best over the past few weeks.

After a disappointing loss to Canberra in round 10, Robinson said the gutsy fightback more closely resembled the 'Roosters way'.

"It was much more foundation-like," he said.

It was the third-straight loss for the Warriors but a much-improved performance after last week's 48-10 loss to Cronulla at Central Coast Stadium.

However, interim coach Todd Payten was frugal with his praise.

"I don't want to say I'm proud of them, but that's the minimum requirement for us," he said.

"We need that effort and intent for the next 10 weeks."

Departing Warriors winger Ken Maumalo scored the first try of the afternoon five minutes in when he ran over untouched in the left corner and the Roosters took almost 20 minutes to hit back.

It was the final game for Maumalo and fellow winger David Fusitu'a. They will head back to New Zealand on Monday for the remainder of the season.

Before the match, is was announced Parramatta had loaned Daniel Alvaro and George Jennings to the Warriors for four weeks.