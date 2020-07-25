AAP Rugby

Cust gives Manly five-eighth reinforcement

By AAP Newswire

Cust - AAP

1 of 1

Manly hope to have Dylan Walker back next week but Cade Cust has shown he is ready to step up again if the Sea Eagles take it slow with their star No.6.

The 21-year-old was arguably Manly's best in Friday night's 24-12 win over North Queensland, setting up a second half try and scoring another.

Impressive in last week's win over Parramatta, Cust only took the five-eighth spot off Croker in that match after coming off the bench in previous weeks.

Walker is a chance of returning in next Sunday's clash with Penrith, but Cust's performance could take some pressure off Manly to rush their first-choice No.6 back.

Hasler even made a point to raise Cust's performance off his own bat at the end of his press conference on Friday night in Townsville.

"You haven't mentioned Cade Cust, he was really good tonight," Hasler said.

"He was very strong. He came up with some big players, a line break and a try.

"He played there last year, six or eight games. He was very strong there. Very competitive. I thought he was outstanding tonight."

Cust was equally solid in his stint at five-eighth last year, setting up six tries and scoring four of his own i his seven games starting last season.

The Sea Eagles' win moved them back into the eight, and took their record without Walker and Tom Trbojevic to 2-3.

Trbojevic is still due to miss at least another three weeks, with games against Panthers, Warriors and South Sydney to come before then.

Latest articles

Other sport

Engand lose wickets early against Windies

England’s truncated batting department have fallen the West Indies reduced the hosts to 4-131 by tea on the first day of the deciding test at Old Trafford.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Windies grab two wickets in first session

England have been reduced to 2-66 at lunch on the first day of the third Test at Old Trafford.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Archer ready for deciding Windies Test

England has delayed showing their hand by picking all six of their seamers, including Jofra Archer, for their final Test with the West Indies.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Broncos feel NRL pressure but back Seibold

Acting captain Pat Carrigan says Brisbane will be feeling the heat in the remaining 10 NRL rounds after a report over coach Anthony Seibold’s future.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Green’s tenure as Cowboys NRL coach over

Premiership-winning coach Paul Green has parted ways with NRL club North Queensland with more than a year left on his contract.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Seibold awaits injured Broncos NRL troupe

Matt Lodge, Jake Turpin and Kotoni Staggs might return for Brisbane next week as Broncos NRL coach Anthony Seibold mulls making wholesale changes.

AAP Newswire