AAP Rugby

Proud coach Morris hands nephew NRL debut

By AAP Newswire

Teig Wilton - AAP

1 of 1

Cronulla coach John Morris has spoken of a touching moment with his sister after naming his nephew Teig Wilton to make his NRL debut for the Sharks.

The 20-year-old second-rower grew up idolising his NRL star uncle, but it all came full circle earlier this week when Morris handed Wilton his debut for Saturday's local derby with St George Illawarra at Kogarah.

Immediately, Wilton called his mum Vanessa, Morris' sister, to tell her the good news.

"I was there when he rang his mum and had her on speaker - it was amazing," Morris said.

"She's a teacher at Narooma High School (on the NSW south coast), she was teaching a year 10 class and had to duck outside and take the call.

"She couldn't speak; she was in tears."

Morris said while proud of his nephew, there was no doubt he had earned his NRL call-up.

After bucking offers from rival clubs worth more money, the NSW under-20s' skipper opted to stay at the Sharks and signed a three-year extension at the end of last season.

"He idolises a player like Wade Graham," Morris said.

"When he was off contract last year, he had a lot of interest from other clubs and he felt this was the best place for him and I'm so glad he showed that loyalty because he had much bigger offers to go elsewhere.

"But he was passionate about playing NRL for the Sharks.

"I think he's going to be a really good player for many years to come."

With Briton Nikora suspended and Scott Sorensen injured, the opportunity was there for Wilton to slot into the side on the bench against the Dragons.

Latest articles

Other sport

Engand lose wickets early against Windies

England’s truncated batting department have fallen the West Indies reduced the hosts to 4-131 by tea on the first day of the deciding test at Old Trafford.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Windies grab two wickets in first session

England have been reduced to 2-66 at lunch on the first day of the third Test at Old Trafford.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Archer ready for deciding Windies Test

England has delayed showing their hand by picking all six of their seamers, including Jofra Archer, for their final Test with the West Indies.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Broncos feel NRL pressure but back Seibold

Acting captain Pat Carrigan says Brisbane will be feeling the heat in the remaining 10 NRL rounds after a report over coach Anthony Seibold’s future.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Green’s tenure as Cowboys NRL coach over

Premiership-winning coach Paul Green has parted ways with NRL club North Queensland with more than a year left on his contract.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Seibold awaits injured Broncos NRL troupe

Matt Lodge, Jake Turpin and Kotoni Staggs might return for Brisbane next week as Broncos NRL coach Anthony Seibold mulls making wholesale changes.

AAP Newswire