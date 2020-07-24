AAP Rugby

Michael Jennings signs new Eels NRL deal

By AAP Newswire

Michael Jennings - AAP

1 of 1

Just 18 months after being given the option to leave, Michael Jennings looks set to finish his NRL career at Parramatta after re-signing until the end of 2022.

Jennings agreed to a new two-year deal with the Eels on Friday, capping off a week in which he entered the list of top-10 try-scorers in rugby league history.

It signifies a remarkable turnaround for the 32-year-old.

The star centre was out of form and given permission to leave for Newcastle at the end of their poor 2018 season, as the Eels looked to free up cash to keep Jarryd Hayne.

Jennings was offered a long-term deal at the Knights, and had far more security there than anything Parramatta were willing to offer at the time.

But the former NSW State of Origin centre made the gutsy call to back his own ability, determined to prove his worth at the Eels.

"There was a more extended deal at a new club," Jennings told AAP at the time.

"But ultimately, I just wanted to back my ability and I just had unfinished business here.

"I didn't want to leave the club on a bad year. I wanted to leave something good behind.

"I wanted to see this team succeed from when I first came to Parramatta and I still believe that this team can be successful."

Since then, Jennings has been among the Eels' best - scoring 10 tries last year and seven in 11 games this season.

It means he will likely end his career with close to 350 NRL games to his name, having already chalked up 289 since his debut in 2007.

"I am very pleased to see Michael remain at the Eels," Eels head of football Mark O'Neill said.

"He is a very popular member of our squad and is currently playing some of the best football of his career.

"Similarly, in an off-field capacity, Michael appears to be thriving with a great life balance and strong family support network."

Latest articles

Sport

Kyabram Auskick called off for 2020

KYABRAM’S youngest football stars will have to wait until 2021 before pulling on the boots again. Last week, Auskick co-ordinators confirmed the worst possible news — the program had been cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus...

Kyabram Free Press
Sport

Kyabram sport snaps

KYABRAM’s Nick Holman is the classic case of the old adage “never give up”. Nick, 25, became the eighth Kyabram Football Club product to reach the 50-game milestone at AFL level when he played in Gold Coast’s winning side against the...

Kyabram Free Press
Sport

Football is back, with netball on its way

KYABRAM’S young footballers and netballers could be in action this Saturday in Kyabram when junior Goulburn Valley League competitions are due to kick-off under strict COVID-19 restrictions. Kyabram’s up-and-coming footballers and...

Kyabram Free Press

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Broncos feel NRL pressure but back Seibold

Acting captain Pat Carrigan says Brisbane will be feeling the heat in the remaining 10 NRL rounds after a report over coach Anthony Seibold’s future.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Green’s tenure as Cowboys NRL coach over

Premiership-winning coach Paul Green has parted ways with NRL club North Queensland with more than a year left on his contract.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Seibold awaits injured Broncos NRL troupe

Matt Lodge, Jake Turpin and Kotoni Staggs might return for Brisbane next week as Broncos NRL coach Anthony Seibold mulls making wholesale changes.

AAP Newswire