Warriors will contest NRLW in name only

The Warriors won't relocate its NRLW players to Australia, opening the way for a Sydney club to wear its colours in this year's competition.

Chief executive Cameron George said the Warriors want to fulfil its commitment to play out the NRLW but doesn't want to put its women's team through the same quarantine process the men have had to undergo in the NRL.

With the possibility of a trans-Tasman travel bubble opening up in the short term looking unlikely, George is considering other ways of fielding a squad in the four-team league slated to start in September.

"I know the NRL want us to be a part of the competition, but there's no expectation of us relocating for a period of time, we're not going through all of that again," George said.

"There might be a few options where we can have our colours play in Australia with a team based out of Sydney, to fulfil out spot in the NRLW.

"But it might be that our colours under the management of South Sydney Rabbitohs or someone might appear."

George said he would try to facilitate plans for any contracted Warriors NRLW player who seeks exemption to travel to Australia to compete in the league.

A schedule has yet to be announced for the NRLW, which comprises the same four clubs as the first two seasons - the Warriors, Sydney Roosters, St George Illawarra Dragons and two-time defending champion Brisbane Broncos.

The ARL Commission announced last month the grand final would be played on October 25 - the same day as the NRL season decider.