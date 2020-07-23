Chee Kam hospitalised as Eels dump Tigers

An on-field seizure suffered by Wests Tigers forward Michael Chee Kam has overshadowed their 26-16 loss to Parramatta at Bankwest Stadium.

Chee Kam convulsed on the ground following his attempted tackle on Eels second-rower Shaun Lane midway through the first half on Thursday night.

Chee Kam's head hit Lane's hip before thudding into the turf, with play stopped for about 10 minutes before he was taken off on a medicab and rushed to hospital.

Club officials said he was conscious following his exit.

Chee Kam was one of three Tigers who failed to finish a willing contest, with Adam Doueihi and Sam McIntyre retiring early with concussion.

Former Tigers second-rower Ryan Matterson was also ruled out of the game in the 15th minute after being knocked out by a Russell Packer carry.

Left with just 14 fit players for the final 35 minutes, Michael Maguire's side showed plenty of character to stay within two tries for most of the second half.

However, Eels winger Maika Sivo put them out of their misery when he claimed his second try in the 65th minute, sending his side to the top of the ladder.

Parramatta star Mitchell Moses also made a successful return from injury with a magical solo try, while skipper Clint Gutherson had three try assists.

Tensions between the two clubs hit fever pitch during the week after details emerged of Matterson's apparent ugly split from the Tigers over the summer.

His former teammates didn't have to wait long to claim some bragging rights, with Luciano Leilua barging past him for opening points in the second minute.

Sivo and opposite David Nofoaluma traded tries thereafter before Matterson was forced from the field after he reeled out of an attempted tackle on Packer.

Gutherson and Moses then took over. Gutherson put Reagan Campbell-Gillard away on a rare 50-metre run to the tryline before Moses doubled their lead with some old-school individual brilliance.

Eyeing Doueihi out of position in the defensive line, Moses chipped and regathered to give his team a six-point lead at the break.

Gutherson then completed a composed performance for the Eels by setting up tries for Lane and Sivo - his 21st in 18 games at the venue - in the second half.

Tigers winger Tommy Talau scored a consolation try but in further concern for Maguire, Doueihi (shoulder charge) and Packer (crusher) were put on report.