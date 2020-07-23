AAP Rugby

Chee Kam hospitalised as Eels dump Tigers

By AAP Newswire

Mitchell Moses of Parramatta Eels in the NRL. - AAP

1 of 1

An on-field seizure suffered by Wests Tigers forward Michael Chee Kam has overshadowed their 26-16 loss to Parramatta at Bankwest Stadium.

Chee Kam convulsed on the ground following his attempted tackle on Eels second-rower Shaun Lane midway through the first half on Thursday night.

Chee Kam's head hit Lane's hip before thudding into the turf, with play stopped for about 10 minutes before he was taken off on a medicab and rushed to hospital.

Club officials said he was conscious following his exit.

Chee Kam was one of three Tigers who failed to finish a willing contest, with Adam Doueihi and Sam McIntyre retiring early with concussion.

Former Tigers second-rower Ryan Matterson was also ruled out of the game in the 15th minute after being knocked out by a Russell Packer carry.

Left with just 14 fit players for the final 35 minutes, Michael Maguire's side showed plenty of character to stay within two tries for most of the second half.

However, Eels winger Maika Sivo put them out of their misery when he claimed his second try in the 65th minute, sending his side to the top of the ladder.

Parramatta star Mitchell Moses also made a successful return from injury with a magical solo try, while skipper Clint Gutherson had three try assists.

Tensions between the two clubs hit fever pitch during the week after details emerged of Matterson's apparent ugly split from the Tigers over the summer.

His former teammates didn't have to wait long to claim some bragging rights, with Luciano Leilua barging past him for opening points in the second minute.

Sivo and opposite David Nofoaluma traded tries thereafter before Matterson was forced from the field after he reeled out of an attempted tackle on Packer.

Gutherson and Moses then took over. Gutherson put Reagan Campbell-Gillard away on a rare 50-metre run to the tryline before Moses doubled their lead with some old-school individual brilliance.

Eyeing Doueihi out of position in the defensive line, Moses chipped and regathered to give his team a six-point lead at the break.

Gutherson then completed a composed performance for the Eels by setting up tries for Lane and Sivo - his 21st in 18 games at the venue - in the second half.

Tigers winger Tommy Talau scored a consolation try but in further concern for Maguire, Doueihi (shoulder charge) and Packer (crusher) were put on report.

Latest articles

National

Returning SA virus case prompts review

A new case of COVID-19 in South Australia has prompted a review of the number of essential workers allowed to travel to and from Victoria.

AAP Newswire
National

Virus drives net debt to a record $677.1b

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has revealed net debt will hit a record $677.1 billion at the end of 2020/21, more than a third of the economy’s size.

AAP Newswire
National

Bid to stop Sydney BLM rally ‘invalid’

A judge being asked to consider stopping a Black Lives Matter rally says he’s very concerned by the NSW Police Commissioner’s comments on the matter.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Broncos feel NRL pressure but back Seibold

Acting captain Pat Carrigan says Brisbane will be feeling the heat in the remaining 10 NRL rounds after a report over coach Anthony Seibold’s future.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Green’s tenure as Cowboys NRL coach over

Premiership-winning coach Paul Green has parted ways with NRL club North Queensland with more than a year left on his contract.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Seibold awaits injured Broncos NRL troupe

Matt Lodge, Jake Turpin and Kotoni Staggs might return for Brisbane next week as Broncos NRL coach Anthony Seibold mulls making wholesale changes.

AAP Newswire