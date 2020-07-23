AAP Rugby

Waratahs open to playing schoolboy star

By AAP Newswire

Rob Penney - AAP

1 of 1

NSW Waratahs coach Rob Penney says he'd have no qualms about throwing schoolboy sensation Joseph Suaalii into his Super Rugby AU team if a deal is completed with Rugby Australia (RA).

Suaalii is the subject of a code tug-of-war between NRL club South Sydney and RA, with the 16-year-old fullback reportedly backing out of three-year NRL contract to pledge his allegiance to rugby.

Penney says he's yet to meet Suaalii but was wowed by his highlights package and if he joined the Waratahs, his age wouldn't stop him playing.

"If he were to join us and he was deemed to be the best option then certainly he'd be selected," Penney said on Thursday.

"It's a professional environment; you have an eye on development but it's about getting results and we probably haven't been as consistent in that area as we would like.

"Age is no barrier."

Penney said he got on the front foot early this week after reports of a $3 million RA offer for Suaalii were floated in the media, aware of the angst it could cause for the cash-strapped code.

There have been mass job cuts at rugby's headquarters, many Super Rugby staff are on Jobkeeper, while players accepted a 30 per cent pay cut for the year.

"There have been talks and we have addressed it as the reality is that all of our staff are on only percentages of their contractual earnings and people across the game have made sacrifice," Penney said.

"The media reports could easily have undermined the environment and that was something I was really conscious of and we got on the front foot and opened the door for conversations should people need that."

But Penney added that RA still had to take a "big picture" view and consider recruitment and retention beyond the coronavirus pandemic.

He said that there was a lot of positivity about future Wallabies success, with the youthful Waratahs squad including a number of former schoolboy stars in their ranks.

Penney thought that rugby could offer Suaalii more than the NRL, given its global and Olympic status.

"The game can do a lot for someone like him - it's a global game, there's sevens, obviously the Olympics," he said.

"Theres a life development opportunity outside of rugby that rugby provides on the back of its global identity.

"If it's deemed by him and his parents that rugby is the way to go, we have a history of nurturing young men and we would love to be part of that process."

Latest articles

News

Young children the focus of new council plan

A six-year plan with the aim of improving learning, health and wellbeing for young children has been created by Greater Shepparton City Council. Best Start Early Years Plan 2020-2025 is targeted at children aged zero to six years and has five key...

James Bennett
News

Indigenous COVID-19 response success

Indigenous communities have seen much lower COVID-19 infection rates than non-indigenous communities, according to health experts across Australia. At a webinar hosted by the Australia Institute last month, 2003 Australian of the Year and...

John Lewis
News

Working for Victoria jobs boost

Five new jobs will be created in Shepparton and Mooroopna through Victorian Government funding aimed at supporting unemployed people through the coronavirus pandemic. The Brotherhood of St Laurence Work and Learning Centre in Mooroopna and the...

John Lewis

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Broncos feel NRL pressure but back Seibold

Acting captain Pat Carrigan says Brisbane will be feeling the heat in the remaining 10 NRL rounds after a report over coach Anthony Seibold’s future.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Green’s tenure as Cowboys NRL coach over

Premiership-winning coach Paul Green has parted ways with NRL club North Queensland with more than a year left on his contract.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Seibold awaits injured Broncos NRL troupe

Matt Lodge, Jake Turpin and Kotoni Staggs might return for Brisbane next week as Broncos NRL coach Anthony Seibold mulls making wholesale changes.

AAP Newswire