Fonua-Blake ready to make impact at Manly

Manly coach Des Hasler insists Addin Fonua-Blake has learned his lesson as the numbers show the team is far better with him on the park than without him.

Fonua-Blake will play his first game against North Queensland on Friday night since his two-game NRL ban for his offensive spray at referee Grant Atkins.

Hasler had expected him to miss a third match before Fonua-Blake complied with Queensland government restrictions on flu vaccinations to be available for the Cowboys clash.

His inclusion is a massive boost for the Sea Eagles and their all-star starting middle of Martin Taupau and Jake Trbojevic.

Fonua-Blake has arguably been the competition's best front-rower this year, leading the charts with 180 metres per game in his best season to date.

Manly are also considerably better when he is actually on the field.

With his go-forward leading the pack, Manly's aggregate scoreline while he is on the field this year is 97-78.

Without him, it balloons out to 58-103.

"He's been playing great footy. Just the growth and maturity in his game has been enormous," Hasler said.

"He is up there with the best, for sure.

It's probably not so much measurable (the difference he makes), but it's the influence he has on players around him.

"The opportunities and what he creates for his players beside and around him for them to capitalise on him."

Fonua-Blake's strength up front will be vital for the Sea Eagles against a pack that includes Jason Taumalolo and Josh McGuire.

Hasler said he hadn't felt the need to speak to Fonua-Blake about his discipline, but is certain his star forward had learned his lesson.

Fonua-Blake has not faced the media since the incident in round eight, but has since met with NRL chief executive Andrew Abdo and apologised via a video.

"I think he understands that well and truly," Hasler said.

"As much as he is emotional, he understands and has made great amends.

"He's trained really hard and been really diligent in what he's going about.

"He's really resourceful and been a great support, particularly working with junior players."

Meanwhile Hasler insisted Tom Trbojevic had not suffered a setback in his fight to return from a hamstring injury.

Rumours surfaced this week Trbojevic had been hurt attempting to run again and would miss the rest of the season, but Hasler maintains he could be back in a month.

"There has been no setback," Hasler said.

"He is on track to make his appearance in about round 15 or 16."