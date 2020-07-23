AAP Rugby

World Rugby proposes new 2020 calendar

By AAP Newswire

Rugby - AAP

1 of 1

World Rugby has recommended a revised international calendar following the disruption due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

With uncertainties surrounding international travel in the southern hemisphere, World Rugby's executive committee has proposed this year's Rugby Championship be hosted in one country over a six-week period between November 7-December. 12.

SANZAAR has said its preferred host for the competition is New Zealand, where the coronavirus threat has been contained in recent weeks.

A temporary international window between October 24 and December 5 has been proposed has been put forward for northern hemisphere matches.

The Six Nations Championship can resume at the end of October and a new set of international matches involving European nations can be played across the continent from November 14 to December 5.

World Rugby said special measures will be implemented in line with any government-required quarantine period before the start of the competition.

The global rugby calendar is in a state of flux due to the pandemic which has caused most cross border and domestic club competitions to be suspended since March.

Scheduled tours by European teams to the southern hemisphere were cancelled and the postponements have placed financial strain on most rugby nations, with even the leading countries predicting multi-million dollar losses in 2020 due to reduced television, commercial and ticket revenue.

The recommendations to temporarily change the international window will be tabled at a virtual World Rugby Council meeting on July 30.

"Subject to approval, the full schedule of matches will be announced by the respective union and international competition owners in due course," World Rugby said in a statement.

"All parties remain committed to continued dialogue regarding long-term men's and women's calendar reform that harmonises the international and club environments for the betterment of all."

Latest articles

Sport

Bryan makes move to Cranbourne stable

“The Nolens have been like a second family for me,” Bryan told racing. com

Benalla Ensign
Sport

Gray sisters dominate in Swans historic win

Trading their halos for wings, Tayissa and Madison Gray have stamped their authority on the region’s Youth Girls competition following Shepparton Swans’ inaugural 16-goal defeat of Mooroopna on Sunday. After Benalla withdrew from this...

Meg Saultry
Sport

Benalla Golf Club results | Jul 13-19

The winners on the day were Tim Symes and Glen Smith with 67 points. The runners up with 63 points were Trevor and Rod Squires.

Benalla Ensign

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Broncos feel NRL pressure but back Seibold

Acting captain Pat Carrigan says Brisbane will be feeling the heat in the remaining 10 NRL rounds after a report over coach Anthony Seibold’s future.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Green’s tenure as Cowboys NRL coach over

Premiership-winning coach Paul Green has parted ways with NRL club North Queensland with more than a year left on his contract.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Seibold awaits injured Broncos NRL troupe

Matt Lodge, Jake Turpin and Kotoni Staggs might return for Brisbane next week as Broncos NRL coach Anthony Seibold mulls making wholesale changes.

AAP Newswire